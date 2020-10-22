हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral

Fantastic! Internet is in love with Bangladesh cricketer's stunning wedding photoshoot

The internet has fallen in love with Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's unique wedding photoshoot. The pictures are pure fun and will leave you in appreciation of Islam’s love for the game. 

Fantastic! Internet is in love with Bangladesh cricketer&#039;s stunning wedding photoshoot

New Delhi: The internet has fallen in love with Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's unique wedding photoshoot. The pictures are pure fun and will leave you in appreciation of Islam’s love for the game. 

The photos were shared by the 24-year-old cricketer on her Instagram page. It shows her playing cricket on the field while dressed in a traditional saree, complete with jewellery. She poses in different ways with the bat. Islam got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

huloud special

A post shared by Sanjida Islam (@mistycricketer_10) on

Even International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter shared the pictures with the caption, “wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like”. 

People on the internet were all heart for the photographs. While one user said, "When you marry a cricketer! You should know some drills! Well Done Young Lady!"

Another called it the best pic in recent times.

One user could not help but appreciate her perfect cricketing pose.

Cricketing fans from all over praised the cricketer and congratulated her on her wedding. 

