Former England batsman Robert Key recovering from mini stroke

Former England batsman Robert Key has revealed that he is currently recovering in the hospital after recently suffering a 'mini stroke'.

The 41-year-old took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture of him from his hospital bed.

Along with the selfie from the Kent and Canterbury hospital, Key also revealed that he suffered a 'mini stroke' earlier this week.

"Long weekend. Turns out I've had a mini stroke.Thanks to everyone at the Kent and Canterbury hospital especially Charlie And dr baht. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills #triffic," Key wrote.

Key made his international debut during a Test series against India in August 2002. He made 15 appearances in the longest format of the game and played in five ODIs during his playing career.

Key, who also made one appearance for England in T20I, amassed 775 Test runs and 54 ODI runs.

He has also scored 19,419 runs in 2299 first-class games besides notching up 6,469 runs in 225 List-A matches he played.

Key's most memorable moment came when he scored 221-run knock against West Indies in July 2004, the only time he crossed three-figure mark in an international match.