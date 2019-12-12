From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli: Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on 38th birthday

As Yuvraj Singh turned 38th on Thursday, the sports fraternity came in unison to extend their warm wishes to the former Indian cricketer on his birthday.

From Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, all took to their social media handles to wish Yuvraj on his special occasion.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sehwag continued his witty style while extending birthday greetings to the southpaw.

"A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi. When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi," the former Indian opener wrote.

Wishing Yuvraj 'many many happy returns of the day', Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan called the former to remain the way he is.

"Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck @YUVSTRONG12," Dhawan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kohli wished Yuvraj on his birthday, writing, " Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. @YUVSTRONG12."

"Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Describing Yuvraj as the 'Superstar', legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi."

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!

Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of him with Yuvraj Singh among others and wrote, "Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want."

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also wished Yuvraj by describing the latter as 'one of the biggest match-winner India has ever had'.

"Birthday wishes to one of the biggest match winner India has ever had @YUVSTRONG12. Enjoy your day prince, have a good one," Gambhir tweeted.

In June this year, Yuvraj brought down the curtains on his illustrious international career that not only saw him winning some of the biggest trophies including the Cricket World Cup but also defeating dreaded cancer.

Yuvraj finished his career with a total of 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs and 1,900 runs in 40 Tests he played for India. One of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers, Yuvraj also amassed 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is.

In 2011, when India scripted history by lifting the ICC World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged the man of the series. But the period following the world cup came as a shocker for millions of cricket fans as he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. His treatment went on for over a year, and a fighter that Yuvraj is, made an inspirational comeback and regained his slot in team India.