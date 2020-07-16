Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis named in Australia's preliminary squad for possible England tour

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who played his last match for the national side in October 2019, has been included in the 26-member preliminary squad for the possible upcoming series against England.

Meanwhile, top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have also got nods in the Australian preliminary squad for the tour of United Kingdom despite missing out on central contracts.

Experienced paceman Andrew Tye, who was left out of the West Australia's state contracts list, has also been added to the squad.

Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Peter Handscomb are some of the notable omissions.

Meanwhile, the uncappped trio of Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Josh Philippe have also been named in the squad following their strong performances in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The two sides were originally slated to play three-match ODI series and as many T20Is this month, but Australia's tour of United Kingdom was postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

However, Cricket Australia are making efforts to ensure a possible tour of England as soon as possible and for that, they have taken the first step by announcing the preliminary squad.

"A final decision on the tour has not been made and constructive discussions between Cricket Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board and all relevant government agencies remain ongoing," an offical statement from Cricket Australia said.

"However, given the proposed timelines for the tour and the need to provide players with adequate preparation time, the NSP has proactively selected an extended, preliminary list," the statement added.

The final Australian squad for England tour will be announced when the date for the same is confirmed.

Notably, England are currently playing a three-match Test series against West Indies--which is marking the first international series since the game was interuppted due to coronavirus pandemic in March.

Australia's preliminary squad is as follows:

Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.