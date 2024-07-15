Harbhajan Singh Issues Apology Following Controversy Over His 'Tauba Tauba' Video

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued an apology after a video featuring him and fellow Indian cricket champions received criticism for allegedly mocking people with disabilities. Para-badminton star Manasi Joshi criticized Harbhajan and Suresh Raina on Monday for offending individuals with physical disabilities in an Instagram reel. The video also drew condemnation from various disability rights groups.

“Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We respect every individual and community. And this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continues cricket for 15 days. SORE bodies.. we r not trying to insult or offend anyone.. still if people think we hv done something wrong ..All I can say from my side. SORRY to everyone .. plz let’s stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all. Regards,” Harbhajan clarified on X.

Following their win in World Championship of Legends, Harbhajan shared a video on Sunday featuring himself, teammates Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann limping while grooving to the latest Bollywood chartbuster, "Tauba Tauba." Harbhajan captioned the post, "Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days of legends cricket. Every part of the body is sore," tagging Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla, the actor and singer of the original song.

Manasi Joshi, a former world No. 1 in her SL3 badminton category, criticized the cricketers for mocking the gait patterns of people with disabilities in a comment on Harbhajan’s post. (Read What She Said Here)