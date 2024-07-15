Did Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina Mock People With Disabilities? Furious Para-Badminton Star Manasi Joshi Says THIS

Para-badminton player Manasi Joshi was not happy with Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina following their insensitive actions in an Instagram reel (dance video), which offended people with physical disabilities. Manasi expressed her disappointment, stating that the behavior of the cricketers in the video had deeply hurt the sentiments of the disabled community.

Following India's victory over Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends final, Harbhajan posted a video on his Instagram account in which he and his fellow players put a fresh twist on Vicky Kaushal's popular track, "Tauba Tauba." However, Harbhajan also disclosed that the intense cricketing schedule over the past two weeks had taken a toll on his body, leaving him with some sore spots.

In the Instagram post, Harbhajan tagged Vicky Kaushal with his new song 'Tauba Tauba' in background showing some amusing dance performance. (When Will Rohit Sharma Retire From International Cricket? India Captain Answers, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

The caption accompanying the video revealed the physical strain the players have been experiencing due to the demanding cricket matches over the past 15 days.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket.. Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance, What a SONG," read the caption of Yuvraj's post.

Manasa was not happy with the walking patterns and steps the cricketers showcased in the video and expressed her disappointment leaving comments on Harbhajan Singh's post.

"Wanted more responsibility from the stars that you all are, please do not mock at the gait patterns of people with disabilities. This isn't funny."

"You don't know how much harm your behaviour can do. The appreciation you're getting from people around is appalling to see. This reel of yours is going to encourage that it is ok to make fun of the walking patterns of people with disabilities for a few laughs. More young children with disabilities will be bullied by using this reel. If any of you athletes would have done responsible community service in disability space area, you all would not have come up with this reel. I'm scared how the PR agencies of these athletes approved this reel for public platform," Manasi said.

"I'm really disappointed in you @harbhajan3 @sureshraina3 and all the people who in comments section who are appropriating this reel," she added.

"This isn't legendary if you're mocking gait patterns of people with polio. This will enable bullying on young children with disabilities in India," Manasi added in another comment.