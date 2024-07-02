A video of Harbhajan Singh has recently gone viral on social media, showing the former Indian spinner caught in a fit of laughter during a talk show. In the video, Harbhajan is initially asked to choose between West Indies legend Brian Lara and Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. Harbhajan opts for Lara without hesitation. However, the situation turns humorous when he is then asked to pick between Lara and current Pakistan batter Babar Azam. This question sends Harbhajan and the other panel members into a laughter riot, highlighting the amusing and light-hearted nature of the exchange.

In a recent disappointing turn of events for the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team, they were knocked out in the first round of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The team faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of T20 World Cup debutants USA, a loss that significantly contributed to their early exit from the tournament. The Pakistani side's woes didn't end there, as they subsequently failed to chase down a modest target of 120 runs against arch-rivals India in another underwhelming performance.

Reflecting on Pakistan's campaign, Babar Azam acknowledged the challenges faced by his team. "I think with the bowling, conditions suited our bowlers. But in batting, we made a few mistakes in the matches against the USA and India. When you lose wickets, the pressure is on you," Babar said at the conclusion of Pakistan's stint in the tournament.

Addressing the disappointment and the team's collective failure, Babar added, "Sir, I've said this before that everyone is disheartened because of our performance. We didn't play as a team. This is not because of an individual, as we lost as a team. It's not just the captain. I cannot play for every player as there are 11 players. They are in the World Cup because each player has an assigned role. The execution wasn't there, and we have to sit down and work out what needs to be done. I accept that we didn't play as a team."

Babar Azam's Disappointing Performance In T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam's individual performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 also fell short of expectations. Despite scoring 122 runs in four matches at an average of 40.66, his strike rate of 101.66 attracted criticism from fans and former cricketers. Babar's inability to perform consistently and at a faster scoring rate adversely affected Pakistan's overall performance in the tournament. The criticism centered around his conservative approach to batting, which many felt hindered the team's progress in crucial matches.