हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya fails fitness test, Vijay Shankar replaces him in India 'A' squad against New Zealand

The India ‘A' team doesn't undergo the Yo-Yo test anymore, but Pandya failed the mandatory fitness test that a player undergoes while making a comeback post-rehabilitation.  

Hardik Pandya fails fitness test, Vijay Shankar replaces him in India &#039;A&#039; squad against New Zealand
Image Credits: Twitter/@hardikpandya7

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had to be removed from India ‘A team that is headed to New Zealand after he failed the fitness test in Mumbai on Saturday.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been picked as a replacement and is headed to New Zealand where the team will play two 50-over warm-up games, three List A games and two four-day unofficial Tests.

Speaking to IANS, a source in the know of developments confirmed the same. "Yes, unfortunately, Pandya has failed the fitness test and has been withdrawn from the team. Vijay Shankar is on the flight to New Zealand in his place," the source said.

The India ‘A' team doesn't undergo the Yo-Yo test anymore, but Pandya failed the mandatory fitness test that a player undergoes while making a comeback post-rehabilitation.

Though Pandya had himself said that he was looking to get fit in time for the second half of the New Zealand tour, he was picked for the shadow tour by the national selectors.

Pandya had earlier said: "I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually. That was the plan that I play some international games, the IPL and then the World T20. The biggest concern was the World T20 which touch wood is now in place.

"I was managing the back, tried everything possible not to get into surgery or anything. After trying everything, we came to the conclusion that it wasn't working. I noticed that I was not able to give my 100 percent and that meant I was not doing justice to myself and the team. That is when I decided to go for the surgery."

Tags:
Hardik PandyaIndia ANew ZealandVijay ShankarCricket
Next
Story

Sunil Gavaskar questions MS Dhoni's long absence from Team India

Must Watch

PT13M30S

Morning Zee: Watch today's top news stories; January 12, 2020