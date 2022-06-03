Hardik Pandya is going through the perfect phase of his life. After getting dropped from the Mumbai Indians franchise, he was picked by Gujarat Titans and named the captain of the side. He paid rich dividends as a player and as a skipper by winning the IPL 2022 in GT's debut season. His extraordinary performance in the IPL helped him get back his place in Team India. But what if we tell you that Hardik was never dropped from the national side?

Hardik in a recent video shared on Gujarat Titans' Twitter account has revealed that he was never dropped from the Indian cricket team. He also thanked BCCI for allowing him to take long breaks. "Lot of people don't know that I took off; It was my decision. A lot of misconception is that I was dropped. You get dropped when you are available. Thankful to the BCCI as they allowed me to take long breaks and did not even force me to come back," said Hardik.

"The old Hardik will be back. Now the fans are back, it's time for me to make comeback. A lot of matches are going to be played and I'm looking forward to it. What I did for my franchise, I will also make sure that I can also do the same for my country," the star all-rounder concluded," Hardik concluded.

Hardik, who batted at the number four position for GT, finished with 487 runs in the season with an average of 44.27 and also chipped in with eight wickets. Hardik also claimed Man of the Match for his performance in final where he picked three wickets and scored 34 runs.