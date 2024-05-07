Advertisement
HIGHLIGHTS, DC Vs RR Scorecard, IPL 2024: DC Beat RR By 20 Runs

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (DC vs RR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC host Sanju Samson's RR.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 11:55 PM IST|Source:
Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Monday (April 7). RR were thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match and DC faced defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals are almost through to the playoffs and Delhi Capitals have to win all their remaining games to keep their hopes alive for the qualification.

DC started with four losses in their initial five games before bouncing back with four wins in their subsequent five matches. Meanwhile, the Royals enjoyed a dominant spell at the top, securing victory in eight out of their ten games, marked by two separate streaks of four consecutive wins. However, both teams are currently facing setbacks after recent defeats.

Follow LIVE And Updates From DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match Here.

07 May 2024
23:55 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: DC Win

Delhi Capitals have won the contest by 20 runs as in the end Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav bowl some brilliant overs in the death to defend 41 in 18 balls.

RR: 201/8 (20 Overs)

23:07 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: 41 needed in 18 balls

Rajasthan Royals need 41 runs in 18 balls and the only problem is that they have two new batters at the crease. Sanju Samson has walked back to pavilion after a controversial decision.

RR: 181/5 (17 Overs)

22:45 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs DC: Time-Out

RR have Sanju Samson and Shubham Dubey in the middle. It is looking pretty easy at the moment but a wicket can change the whole scenario and that is exactly what DC would be planning during this break.

RR: 152/3 (14.1 Overs)

22:29 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone

Riyan Parag outfoxed by a slower one, first he smashes Rasikh for a six but the bowler has the last laugh with the wicket of the RR batter.

RR: 113/3 (12 Overs)

22:19 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: RR Need A Partnership

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are in the middle as RR need a match winning partnership. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav with the ball for DC.

RR: 93/2 (10 Overs)

22:02 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone

Jos Buttler out bowled by Axar Patel as RR lose their second wicket in the powerplay. DC have something positive to look at in the end of the six overs.

RR: 67/2 (6 Overs)

21:43 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone

Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early as DC get the perfect start. Sanju Samson comes into the middle to join Jos Buttler. Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma with the new ball for DC.

RR: 17/1 (2.2 Overs)

21:19 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: DC Post 221

Delhi Capitals have posted 221 runs with the loss of eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RR have a big total to chase tonight to secure their top spot once again on the points.

DC: 221/8 (20 Overs)

20:59 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: DC On Top

Delhi Capitals on top with Tristan Stubbs and Galbadin Naib in the middle smoking RR bowlers for fun. Chahal finished with a wicket and 48 runs.

DC: 189/5 (18 Overs)

20:48 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone!

Rishabh Pant 15 (13) caught by Trent Boult bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. DC have gone five down now as their skipper walks back to the pavilion.

DC: 163/5 (15.4 Overs)

20:32 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Porel hits fifty

Abhishek Porel hits fifty, he is batting on 65 off 35 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. Ashwin and Boult into the attack for RR at the moment.

DC: 143/3 (12.2 Overs)

20:22 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone!

First Jake Fraser-McGurk and then Axar Patel with Shai Hope walks back to the pavilion. DC have lost three wickets and Rishabh Pant comes in to bat now to join Abhishek Porel.

DC: 115/3 (10 Overs)

19:54 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Fifty For Jake

Jake Fraser-McGurk hits fifty in 19 balls and DC are on a roll in Delhi. RR in sorts of trouble at the moment as the young Aussie batter gets going.

DC: 60/0 (4.1 Overs)

19:43 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: DC On Top

Delhi Capitals have begin this contest on the rise with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel. 16 runs from the first two overs for DC.

DC: 26/0 (2.2 Overs)

19:11 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

19:02 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Toss Report

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals.

18:34 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Toss Coming Up

The toss for DC vs RR IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will walk out for toss at 7 PM (IST) to flip the toss coin.

17:45 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Must win for DC

Delhi Capitals cannot lose this contest if they want to stay in the race for qualifications which is already heating up since a couple of days between CSK, SRH, LSG and more.

16:58 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Samson Key For Rajasthan

Sanju Samson is key for Rajasthan Royals as he has been sensational with the bat this season and he also got selected for the T20 World Cup following his good performance.

16:37 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Pant Key For DC

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will be key for his team in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals tonight. DC need to win remaining matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.

16:03 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR Match Updates

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. We will take you through all the key updates from the fixture.

