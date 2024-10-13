India faced a must-win challenge in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as they took on defending champions Australia in a decisive group-stage match on Sunday, October 13 in Sharjah. India were beaten by 9 runs from the Aussies.

Australia managed to close out a tense game that India almost snatched away in the final moments. Harmanpreet Kaur fought valiantly, but Annabel Sutherland expertly kept her off strike in the last over, allowing Australia to secure a narrow victory. This is why Australia are such consistent champions in women's cricket—they seize the crucial moments. Shafali Verma began with intent, but Ashleigh Gardner dismissed her, and Australia applied relentless pressure in the middle overs, stifling India's momentum. Even Kaur, typically dangerous, struggled to maintain a strike rate above 100 during that phase.