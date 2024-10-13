HIGHLIGHTS | IND-W Vs AUS-W Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Beat India By 9 Runs
India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet and Co failed beat Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
India faced a must-win challenge in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as they took on defending champions Australia in a decisive group-stage match on Sunday, October 13 in Sharjah. India were beaten by 9 runs from the Aussies.
Australia managed to close out a tense game that India almost snatched away in the final moments. Harmanpreet Kaur fought valiantly, but Annabel Sutherland expertly kept her off strike in the last over, allowing Australia to secure a narrow victory. This is why Australia are such consistent champions in women's cricket—they seize the crucial moments. Shafali Verma began with intent, but Ashleigh Gardner dismissed her, and Australia applied relentless pressure in the middle overs, stifling India's momentum. Even Kaur, typically dangerous, struggled to maintain a strike rate above 100 during that phase.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia beat India
Australia beat India by 9 runs. India will now wait for the result for the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand. Harmanpreet Kaur and co fail to chase their target of 152 runs.
IND: 142/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Wicket!
Deepti Sharma 29 (25) caught by Wareham bowled by Miloneux. Harmanpreet Kaur key for India at the moment and she is joined by Richa Ghosh in the middle now.
IND: 111/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Kaur key for India
Harmanpreet Kaur key for India, she is batting on 25 off 29 balls with two boundaries. Wareham and Gardner into the attack for Australia.
IND: 91/3 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia in control
Australia in control at the moment at the half way mark of this innings as India batters struggle to find boundaries. A four or six is needed in the coming overs.
IND: 67/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: India need to fight
India need to slowly fight back after losing both their openers and Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma need to buildup a solid partnership in the middle now.
IND: 48/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Gone
Shafali Verma departs as India lose their first wicket in the chase of 152 runs. Australia are happy with the start so far and Jemimah Rodrigues joins Smriti Mandhana in the middle now.
IND: 29/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: India Begin Chase
India begin chase with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Australia bring in Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schdutt with the new ball. 13 runs off the 12 balls bowled so far for India.
IND: 13/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia Post 152
Australia have posted 152 runs on the board after winning the toss and electing to bat first. India need to chase a heavy total to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive.
AUS: 152/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Intense affair
Both teams are fighting hard. Australia have got good amount of runs on the board with some hard running between the wickets. Elysse Perry and Litchfield continue batting for Australia.
AUS: 132/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Perry key for Australia
Ellyse Perry key for Australia at the moment as Ashleigh Gardner departs. India get the fifth wicket. Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar into the attack now.
AUS: 105/5 (15.4 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Gone!
Tahlia McGrath 32 (26) stumped by Richa Ghosh bowled by Radha Yadav. Australia three down and now Ellyse Perry comes into the middle to join Grace Harris.
AUS: 91/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia bounce back
After losing two back to back wickets in the powerplay, Australia are back in the contest with a solid partnership between McGrath and Harris.
AUS: 71/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Powerplay done
The powerplay has been finished and Australia have got 37 runs from the first six overs. Grace Harris is in the middle batting in good rhythm for her team.
AUS: 37/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Renuka on fire
Renuka Singh takes two wickets for India and Australia in a spot of worry at the moment. India off to a fine start in this must win contest.
AUS: 18/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Action Begins
Beth Mooney and Grace Harris open the batting for Australia. 7 runs off the first over of Renuka Singh. India eyeing early wickets in this contest after losing the toss.
AUS: 9/0 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE India women vs Australia women: Playing 11s
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Toss Report
Australia captain Tahlia McGrath wins the toss and elects to bat first against India in the group fixture.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Match Timing
The action will begin at 730 PM (IST) for the clash between India women and Australia women. Australia have already qualified for the semifinal but India still need some results to go their way to qualify.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Toss Coming Up
The toss for India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7 pm (IST). India will look to win and keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive tonight.
IND W vs AUS W T20 WC 2024 Live: Australian Players Injured, India Eyes Big Win
Australia faced two injury setbacks during Friday's victory over Pakistan, as skipper Alyssa Healy left the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot," and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder.
IND W vs AUS W Women's T20 WC 2024 Live: India's Semis Qualification Scenario
First Scenario
India will directly qualify for semis in this scenario
India Beat Australia
Pakistan Beat New Zealand
Second Scenario
Even if India loses today but with a small margin and New Zealand lose big India will still qualify for the semis
Australia Beat India With Small Margin
Pakistan Beat New Zealand With Big Margin
India W vs Australia W T20 WC Match Live Updates: Pitch Report
The match will take place in warm weather with clear skies, and no rain is expected. Temperatures will be around 29 C. The pitch has been slow, giving plenty of help to spinners, as seen in the previous seven T20 World Cup games here. This means batters might struggle to score runs easily in this game too.
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: Live Streaming Details
Fans can livestream the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. Also can watch the match on Star Sports on TV.
IND W vs AUS W T20 WC Live Cricket Score: Head To Head Record
India and Australia have faced each other in 34 T20I matches so far. Australia has been the stronger team, winning 25 of those games, while India has won only eight. One match ended without a result.
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live: Check Full Squads
Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Grace Harris, Kim Garth.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar.
IND W vs AUS W T20 WC 2024 Live Score: Do Or Die Game For India
India will face Australia in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Sunday. It's a must-win game for India as they fight for a spot in the semi-finals. Australia, despite dealing with some injuries, are aiming to continue their winning streak.
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Welcome
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Australia in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Stay Tuned to zee news english for all the match-related updates.
