NewsCricket
IND W VS AUS W

HIGHLIGHTS | IND-W Vs AUS-W Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Beat India By 9 Runs

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet and Co failed beat Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates
India faced a must-win challenge in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as they took on defending champions Australia in a decisive group-stage match on Sunday, October 13 in Sharjah. India were beaten by 9 runs from the Aussies.

Australia managed to close out a tense game that India almost snatched away in the final moments. Harmanpreet Kaur fought valiantly, but Annabel Sutherland expertly kept her off strike in the last over, allowing Australia to secure a narrow victory. This is why Australia are such consistent champions in women's cricket—they seize the crucial moments. Shafali Verma began with intent, but Ashleigh Gardner dismissed her, and Australia applied relentless pressure in the middle overs, stifling India's momentum. Even Kaur, typically dangerous, struggled to maintain a strike rate above 100 during that phase.

13 October 2024
23:02 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia beat India

Australia beat India by 9 runs. India will now wait for the result for the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand. Harmanpreet Kaur and co fail to chase their target of 152 runs.

IND: 142/9 (20 Overs)

22:37 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Wicket!

Deepti Sharma 29 (25) caught by Wareham bowled by Miloneux. Harmanpreet Kaur key for India at the moment and she is joined by Richa Ghosh in the middle now.

IND: 111/4 (16 Overs)

22:28 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Kaur key for India

Harmanpreet Kaur key for India, she is batting on 25 off 29 balls with two boundaries. Wareham and Gardner into the attack for Australia.

IND: 91/3 (14.2 Overs)

22:10 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia in control

Australia in control at the moment at the half way mark of this innings as India batters struggle to find boundaries. A four or six is needed in the coming overs.

IND: 67/3 (10 Overs)

21:54 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: India need to fight

India need to slowly fight back after losing both their openers and Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma need to buildup a solid partnership in the middle now.

IND: 48/3 (7 Overs)

21:37 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Gone

Shafali Verma departs as India lose their first wicket in the chase of 152 runs. Australia are happy with the start so far and Jemimah Rodrigues joins Smriti Mandhana in the middle now.

IND: 29/1 (4 Overs)

21:31 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: India Begin Chase

India begin chase with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Australia bring in Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schdutt with the new ball. 13 runs off the 12 balls bowled so far for India.

IND: 13/0 (2 Overs)

21:11 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia Post 152

Australia have posted 152 runs on the board after winning the toss and electing to bat first. India need to chase a heavy total to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive.

AUS: 152/6 (20 Overs)

20:59 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Intense affair

Both teams are fighting hard. Australia have got good amount of runs on the board with some hard running between the wickets. Elysse Perry and Litchfield continue batting for Australia.

AUS: 132/5 (18 Overs)

20:47 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Perry key for Australia

Ellyse Perry key for Australia at the moment as Ashleigh Gardner departs. India get the fifth wicket. Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar into the attack now.

AUS: 105/5 (15.4 Overs)

20:33 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Gone!

Tahlia McGrath 32 (26) stumped by Richa Ghosh bowled by Radha Yadav. Australia three down and now Ellyse Perry comes into the middle to join Grace Harris.

AUS: 91/3 (13 Overs)

20:24 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia bounce back

After losing two back to back wickets in the powerplay, Australia are back in the contest with a solid partnership between McGrath and Harris.

AUS: 71/2 (11 Overs)

19:59 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Powerplay done

The powerplay has been finished and Australia have got 37 runs from the first six overs. Grace Harris is in the middle batting in good rhythm for her team.

AUS: 37/2 (6 Overs)

19:47 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Renuka on fire

Renuka Singh takes two wickets for India and Australia in a spot of worry at the moment. India off to a fine start in this must win contest.

AUS: 18/2 (3 Overs)

19:39 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Action Begins

Beth Mooney and Grace Harris open the batting for Australia. 7 runs off the first over of Renuka Singh. India eyeing early wickets in this contest after losing the toss.

AUS: 9/0 (1.5 Overs)

19:08 IST

LIVE India women vs Australia women: Playing 11s

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

19:03 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Toss Report

Australia captain Tahlia McGrath wins the toss and elects to bat first against India in the group fixture.

18:48 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Match Timing

The action will begin at 730 PM (IST) for the clash between India women and Australia women. Australia have already qualified for the semifinal but India still need some results to go their way to qualify.

18:13 IST

LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Toss Coming Up

The toss for India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7 pm (IST). India will look to win and keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive tonight.

17:30 IST

IND W vs AUS W T20 WC 2024 Live: Australian Players Injured, India Eyes Big Win

Australia faced two injury setbacks during Friday's victory over Pakistan, as skipper Alyssa Healy left the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot," and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder.

17:04 IST

IND W vs AUS W Women's T20 WC 2024 Live: India's Semis Qualification Scenario

First Scenario

India will directly qualify for semis in this scenario

India Beat Australia

Pakistan Beat New Zealand 

Second Scenario

Even if India loses today but with a small margin and New Zealand lose big India will still qualify for the semis

Australia Beat India With Small Margin

Pakistan Beat New Zealand With Big Margin

16:42 IST

India W vs Australia W T20 WC Match Live Updates: Pitch Report

The match will take place in warm weather with clear skies, and no rain is expected. Temperatures will be around 29 C. The pitch has been slow, giving plenty of help to spinners, as seen in the previous seven T20 World Cup games here. This means batters might struggle to score runs easily in this game too.

16:08 IST

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: Live Streaming Details

Fans can livestream the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. Also can watch the match on Star Sports on TV. 

15:28 IST

IND W vs AUS W T20 WC Live Cricket Score: Head To Head Record

India and Australia have faced each other in 34 T20I matches so far. Australia has been the stronger team, winning 25 of those games, while India has won only eight. One match ended without a result.

15:06 IST

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live: Check Full Squads

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Grace Harris, Kim Garth.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar.

14:26 IST

IND W vs AUS W T20 WC 2024 Live Score: Do Or Die Game For India

India will face Australia in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Sunday. It's a must-win game for India as they fight for a spot in the semi-finals. Australia, despite dealing with some injuries, are aiming to continue their winning streak.

14:05 IST

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Welcome

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Australia in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Stay Tuned to zee news english for all the match-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

