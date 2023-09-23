Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq who represent the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is celebrating his 24th birthday today. Over the years, the game of cricket has had its fair amount of aggressive players on the field which has raised a question on its of being a gentlemen's game. One of the names which comes up to the mind when we talk about on-field feuds is Naveen-ul-Haq.

The Afghanistan cricketer faced a lot of heat when he got involved with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India's star cricketer Virat Kohli. He made headlines for the wrong reasons following his on-field confrontation with Kohli but it wasn't the first time he got involved with someone on the cricket field. (Yashasvi Jaiswal Shaves Head, His New 'Samurai' Look Is Viral On Internet; See PIC)

Take a look at all the fights Naveen has been a part of on the cricket field below....

Afridi and Amir

During the Lanka Premier League in 2020, Naveen got involved in a heated verbal spat with Mohammad Amir as the two players were seen cursing each other during the Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators match. Later on during the post-match handshakes, Naveen and Shahid Afridi were seen exchanging a few words.

After the match, Afridi took to social media and tweeted, “My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don’t indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in the Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game."

Naveen also responded to Afridi online by tweeting, “Always ready to take advice and give respect, Cricket is a gentleman’s game but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay their (sic) then he is not only talking about me but also talking abt my ppl.”

Thisara Perera

Yet again in Lanka Premier League 2021 edition, Naveen got involved in a verbal spat with Sri Lanka legend Thisara Perera. Umpires had to calm the duo down as both were not willing to back down from letting their feelings to be known to each other.

D'Arcy Short

It was the 2022-23 season of the Big Bash League, Naveen intentionally got in the way of D'Arcy Short who was trying to steal a single and the duo clashed which led to some on-field tension yet again with Naveen being the center of attraction. (Shaheen Afridi's Adorable PIC With Wife Ansha From Wedding Goes Viral, Check Here)

The biggest of these has to be the one with Kohli as it got Naveen on a spot where he faced a lot of heat on social media as well as the cricket field. He opened up on his feud with Kohli and said that he was not the one who started it.

"He (Kohli) shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight. I just want to say one thing I generally don't sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn't utter a single word. I didn't sledge anyone," Naveen told BBC Pashto.