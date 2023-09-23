Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got married for the second time with wife Ansha, some days back. The couple had entered the nuptial chamber in February this year. That wedding was done as per Tribal customs and was attended by close friends and family. Shahid Afridi, who is father-in-law of Shaheen, organised another wedding in which many guests were invited including members of the Pakistan cricket team.

Taking to social media platforms, Shaheen thanked everyone who wished him and Ansha on their wedding and said that this is a new beginning for him and his wife. He shared some adorable pics with wife Ansha and Shahid Afridi too. Shaheen wrote, "Thank you everyone for the warm and lovely wishes. Here is to the beginning of love and laughter with the special one."

Check Shaheen's post after his second wedding with Ansha here:

Thank you everyone for the warm and lovely wishes. Here is to the beginning of love and laughter with the special one. __ pic.twitter.com/vJi8zGkQJr — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 22, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also attended the wedding. He had made a social media post too, congratulating Shaheen on his marriage. The picture was shared by many of their fans across social media. There were reports of a feud between the two of Pakistan's best cricketers after the Men in Green got knocked out from Asia Cup 2023 in the Super 4 stage itself.

A rumour had spread that Babar and Shaheen had a verbal spat in the dressing room after the heartbreaking loss to Sri Lanka in the Super 4s and that the team was divided into two factions due to infight. But Shaheen and Babar rubbished off the rumours with the posts on social media.

The Pakistani duo alongwith rest of the squad will be heading to India soon to take part in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They will play two warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Australia before kicking off their World Cup on October 6 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium against Netherlands. As per a report, Pakistan's visas have been delayed and they are likely to land in India only on Wednesday next week, just two days before the warm-up match.