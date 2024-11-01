The Indian team sustained quick blows on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test match on Friday, November 1. They were batting on 78/1, but then they ended the day 1 at 86/4 as they lost three quick wickets in the final 15 minutes of the play. India’s veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja responded to his side’s problem with the bat.

"I was fearing this. I didn't want to lose a series in India. But sometimes what you fear the most, comes to you. We have lost I think 5 Tests in the last 12 years in matches I have played. When you lose a series after a long time, it gets highlighted a lot. We want to take learnings and move on," Jadeja said at the post-match press conference.

The Indian team at one point in time was in absolute control of the match as they bowled out New Zealand for just 235 runs. Ravindra Jadeja scalped five wickets and wreaked havoc with the ball.

In reply, the Indian team lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Virat Kohli later in the day. Kohli’s run out was also the talking point of the day as he decided to take a single despite the ball going straight to Matt Henry's hands. It was the second run-out for Kohli in the last two matches as he got out in a similar fashion in the Pune Test.

"You can't have this repeatedly happening in every game, so it's more than a concern at the moment. You had an opportunity to get inside with just one wicket down of Rohit Sharma. And then yes, Jaiswal gets out and the night watchman comes in and gets out first ball, then this (Kohli run-out)”.

"Nobody expected the run-out. This was certainly not something that you expect of Virat Kohli getting run out in the last over or last few minutes of a day's play. And it was something that he just hit the shot and then went straight for a run, which is suicidal," said Kumble.