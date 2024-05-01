'I Would Have Been Completely Lost...,' Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday

As Bollywood star Anushka Sharma turns 36, husband Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for her on social media leaving no stone unturned in showing his love for her. Kohli shared pictures of Anushka with a sweet caption on the post stating how important his wife is to him.

"I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much," read the caption of the post.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Coming to Kohli, the star cricketer is currently taking part in the IPL 2024 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and is set to represent India in another World Cup set to begin in June this year in the USA and West Indies.

The star couple made the big announcement on February 20 that Akaay came in to their lives on February 15. Vamika has a little brother and the fans are going gaga over the 'good news'. On this occasion, it is fitting that we celebrate Virushka again. They fell in love, went through a lot before eventually getting married and now, they have a family of four.