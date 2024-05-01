IPL 2024: Rinku Singh Explains 'Bhul Gaya Jo Mahi Bhai Ne Bola Tha' Viral Statement

A hilarious video of KKR star Rinku Singh went viral when he was asked by a reporter what tips he received from MS Dhoni to which he replied that he forgot what MSD told him. Finally, the cricket star has given an explanation for that funny video which circled around the internet for a long time. Rinku who was sitting with his coach Abhishek Nayar explained in a podcast show of the Kolkata Knight Riders called the 'Knights Dugout' what exactly led him to give that answer to the reporter.

Rinku explained he was awestruck of talking to MS Dhoni for the first time in person and he could not concentrate of what MSD was saying as he was just staring at the living legend talking to him. (Ambati Rayudu See NO Logic In Dropping Rinku Singh From T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Says 'Cricketing Ability Should Come Before Instagram Likeability')

Coming to the game, Rinku Singh hasn't got many chances this season as the KKR top order is up and running in tremendous form with the likes of Sunil Narine, Philip Salt, Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer and more are just performing brilliantly.

Rinku has even failed to make the cut for the T20 World Cup 2024 team of India as Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson have been picked in the side. However, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu believes Rinku Singh can fill the shoes of MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team as a finisher.

Rinku made his T20 debut in 2023 against Ireland, following that he has played 15 matches and 11 innings in which he scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.24. The left-handed batter played his last 20-over match for India against Afghanistan in January 2024.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.