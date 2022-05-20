हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virender Sehwag

I would request him..: Shoaib Akhtar slams Virender Sehwag after his claim that Pakistan pacer was a 'chucker'

Years have passed since their retirement but Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar have not forgotten their previous on-field clashes. Now the battle happens through social media and interviews. 

I would request him..: Shoaib Akhtar slams Virender Sehwag after his claim that Pakistan pacer was a &#039;chucker&#039;
Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag (Source: Twitter)

Two former cricketers across the border have begun to take potshots at each other. Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar used to have many a go at each other during their playing days and that action used to be exciting for fans on both sides of the border. 

Years have passed since their retirement but Viru and The Rawalpindi Express have not forgotten those clashes. Now the battle happens through social media and interviews. 

In a recent interview, Sehwag had made a big statement on Akhtar, saying that world's fastest bowler used to chuck during his playing days. 

He had said,"Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?" Sehwag said on the third episode of 'Home of Heroes' on Sports 18. "Brett Lee's hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from."

Akhtar has now responded to this accusation by passing on an advice to Sehwag. And that advice is to not pass such comments.

"I would request Sehwag to not pass such comments. If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he is entitled to his opinion. My statement to Sehwag will be a bit different. I feel he was one of the greatest match-winners India has ever produced. He was a team man and among the greatest openers to have ever played for India. At the moment, I am at that stage and age where I'm careful while dishing out my opinions. I don't want to pass a comment or insult any player who has played on the national level," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

Akhtar added that he has not seen that interview and that he would not mind if Sehwag was merely joking. 

"I haven't seen the interview. Sehwag is a close friend but I don't know if he has commented jokingly or if he is being serious."

He further said that cricketers on two sides of the border should understand the importance of their words and should not disturb the harmony between India and Pakistan. 

"Cricketers should make sure their statements don't disturb the harmony between India and Pakistan. If there's a scope for improvement in relations between the two countries, I should be able to play that bridge. I request Sehwag to be mindful while making such statements in the age of social media," Akhtar said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virender SehwagShoaib AkhtarBrett Leeindian cricket teamPakistan cricket team
Next
Story

MS Dhoni to lead CSK again in IPL 2023? Chennai captain makes a BIG statement

Must Watch

PT4M30S

Yogi government's minister Ravindra Jaiswal gave a big statement on Gyanvapi case