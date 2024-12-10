'ICC Is A Bit Too...' Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Mohammed Siraj And Travis Head Punishment After Adelaide Altercation

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in their recently concluded second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. Both Siraj and Head were penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their heated on-field spat in the pink-ball Test between India and Australia.

The 30-year-old Siraj was penalised 20 percent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

On the other hand, Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

Both players also received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence within the last 24 months.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has now given his verdict on the Siraj-Head incident and ICC's punishment for the players.

"Well, I think the ICC is a bit too strict on players. These things happen on the ground. Obviously, forget what has happened and move forward. The players have patched up and talked to each other," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

"Anyways, ICC being ICC has sanctioned the players. Let’s put that aside now and let’s move forward, which is obviously, Brisbane. Let’s focus on cricket rather than all these controversies. Enough is enough," he added.

Meanwhile, India spinner Piyush Chawla said that both players have already received sanctions from the ICC so it should be the end of the matter.

"You can't really say who was wrong, who was right here. What I feel is that this should be the end of this thing right now. There's no point in carrying this to the next match or the fourth test match, and just that, what I feel personally is, that things will definitely get heated from the next Test match again, but what happened here, should leave it here in Adelaide," said Chawla.

What Happened Between Travis Head And Mohammed Siraj?

Mohammed Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Travis Head, who struck a sensational century in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The incident took place in the 82nd over when Siraj bowled Head with a low full toss after he'd been whipped over the leg side for six.

After dismissing the attacking batter, the Indian pacer celebrated animatedly and appeared to exchange a few words and gestured Head towards the direction of the dressing room. The duo eventually reconciled on the field when Siraj came out to bat during India’s second innings.