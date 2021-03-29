हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

ICC WC Super League standings: India move to 7th position after clinching ODI series against England

India on Sunday sealed a 2-1 win over England in the ODI series.

ICC WC Super League standings: India move to 7th position after clinching ODI series against England
Team India players (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli-led India climbed to the seventh position on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings after their seven-run win over England in the third ODI. The victory helped India seal a 2-1 win over England in the series.

Despite the loss, England remain the top-ranked team in the standings with 40 points. England have played nine matches in the league out of which they have won four and lost five. India, on the other hand, have played six matches, winning three and losing as many. While England are on 40 points, India are on 29.

The Super League started on July 30, 2020 with England's three-match series against Ireland. It includes the 12 full members of the ICC along with the Netherlands, who won the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship to qualify for the competition.

Teams that finish within the top eight will gain automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India. Since India are the hosts, they have already gained automatic qualification but are a part of the league anyhow.

(With IANS inputs)

