Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin in THIS elite list

Kohli, who became India's captain in all formats of the game in January 2017, led India for the 200th time on Sunday (March 28) in the third ODI against England.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has become the third captain to lead India in 200 international matches.

Kohli, who became India's captain in all formats of the game in January 2017, led India for the 200th time on Sunday (March 28) in the third ODI against England. He thus joins his predecessor MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin as the only players to have led India in 200 international matches.

While Azharuddin had led India in 221 matches, Dhoni led India in 332 matches. Dhoni retired from Test cricket in December 2014 after which Kohli became India's captain in the longest format of the game.

Dhoni then resigned from limited-overs captaincy in January 2017, thus handing over the reins to Kohli in all formats, before eventually retiring from international cricket in August 2020.

Azharuddin, meanwhile, had succeeded Krishnamachari Srikanth in 1989 until 1999.

(With IANS inputs)

