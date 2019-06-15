ICC World Cup 2019: Poor start to World Cup makes Pakistan's win against India a must, says Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Pakistan must win the match against arch-rivals India on Sunday otherwise it will be very tough for the team to stay in contention in the Cricket World Cup 2019, given its poor performance so far.

“It’s a must-win game for them. If they don’t win tomorrow, it’ll be very tough," said Gavaskar as quoted by ICC.

An estimated one billion people are expected to watch the match on television, as people from all corners of the world prepare for a contest considered one of the biggest events in global sport.

“The fact it’s an old rivalry means it will be followed closely by the people of both countries," he added.

Gavaskar backed the Indian team to register a win against Pakistan in a clash lasting 50 overs a side. However, he added that the result would be difficult to predict in case the match is reduced to 30 overs or less.

"Pakistan have had a bit of a stumble so far so there’s probably a bit more pressure on them. If it’s a proper 50-overs game I think India have the strength to win. If it’s a game that gets reduced to 30 overs or less, anything can happen,” concluded Gavaskar.

India are unbeaten in the tournament ahead of the clash. Pakistan, on the other hand, have recorded a win in only one clash out of a total four matches played so far.