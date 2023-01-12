ILT20 match date, venue and live streaming: All you need to know about second highest paid T20 League in world, Read Here

The first season of International League T20 (ILT20) is all set to take place in UAE from January 13. This year there are a total number of 6 teams taking part in the tournament. They are Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. Not to forget, ILT20 is the second-largest league in the world, after Indian Premier League (IPL), in terms of highest-paying franchise cricket tournament. But unlike IPL, there will be just 34 matches played in this league that includes players like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, James Vince, Rovman Powell and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The first match will take place between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at Dubai International Stadium on January 13.

ILT20 Schedule

Match No. Date Match Venue

1 Jan-13 Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium

2 Jan-14 MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

3 Jan-15 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

4 Jan-15 Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium

5 Jan-16 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Dubai International Stadium

6 Jan-17 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Sharjah Cricket Stadium

7 Jan-18 Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium

8 Jan-19 Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah Cricket Stadium

9 Jan-20 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

10 Jan-21 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium

11 Jan-21 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

12 Jan-22 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dubai International Stadium

13 Jan-22 MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

14 Jan-23 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium

15 Jan-24 MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

16 Jan-25 Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium

17 Jan-26 Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah Cricket Stadium

18 Jan-27 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Dubai International Stadium

19 Jan-28 Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sharjah Cricket Stadium

20 Jan-28 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Dubai International Stadium

21 Jan-29 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Sharjah Cricket Stadium

22 Jan-30 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

23 Jan-31 Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Sharjah Cricket Stadium

24 Feb-01 MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

25 Feb-02 Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dubai International Stadium

26 Feb-03 MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

27 Feb-04 Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Dubai International Stadium

28 Feb-04 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

29 Feb-05 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Dubai International Stadium

30 Feb-06 Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Qualifier 1 Feb-08 Team 1 vs Team 2 Dubai International Stadium

Eliminator Feb-09 Team 3 vs Team 4 Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Qualifier 2 Feb-10 Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator Dubai International Stadium

Final Feb-12 Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 Dubai International Stadium

ILT20 Teams & Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover

Dubai Capitals

Rovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen

MI Emirates

Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede

Gulf Giants

Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, James Vince (c), Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope

Sharjah Warriors

Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali (c), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan

Desert Vipers

Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Colin Munro (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Where to watch ILT20 Live?

You can watch ILT20 live on Zee5.