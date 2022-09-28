Suresh Raina takes a stunning catch during IND-L vs AUS-L match, fans can't keep calm - WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina turned back the clock with a stunning catch during the first semi-final of Road Safety World Series 2022 between India Legends and Australia Legends on Wednesday night (September 28) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. In the 16th over of the Australia Legends bowled by Abhimanyu Mithub, well-settled Ben Dunk reached out to the away going delivery and tried to hit through backward point. Raina was placed over there and he flew in air and timed it beautifully to take a stunning catch. He celebrated in typical Raina style but also looked in some discomfort as he seemed to have hurt his fingers in the process.

Watch the Suresh Raina catch below:

The IND-L vs AUS-L clash has to be abandoned due to intermittent rain in Raipur. It had rained all day in the Chhatisgarh capital. Thankfully, the rain came to a halt in the evening yet the game had to start with a delay of an hour. India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the wet conditions. The decision was proving out to bea bad one with Australia Legends openers Shane Watson and Alex Doolan playing freely.

AUS-L did not lose a single wicket in the powerplay and this partnership was beginning to look very threatening. But Sachin introduced leggieRahul Sharma into the attack and the move paid off as he dismissed Watsom for 30 made off 21 balls. He was also caught by Raina. Abhimany Mithun and Yusuf Pathan too joined the party with 2 wickets each. For Australia Legends, Ben Dunk had made 46 off 26 balls that included 5 fours and 2 sixes respectively. He was th top-scorer for his side. Doolan made 35 off 31 balls that included 5 boundaries. Australia reached 136/5 in 17 overs before the rain stopped play. The match has been rescheduled for September 29 (Thursday) at the same venue.