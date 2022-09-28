LIVE IND-L vs AUS-L, Semi-final 1 Road Safety World Series, T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Shane Watson, Alex Doolan off to good start
India Legends vs Australia Legends, T20I 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Follow semi-final 1 of Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between India-Land Australia-L here
The epic clash between India and Australia returns but in different avatar. The Indian senior men's team recently played and won against the Aussies at home. But this time, the even their seniors are taking on the challenge as India Legends take on Australia Legends in the semi-final 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. All eyes will be on the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh as these are 2 batters who are defying age in the ongoing tournament. Yuvraj has looked splendid in stroke making while Sachin continues to turn back the clock in the matches he has played so far in the tournament. In opposition team too, there are likes of Shane Watson, Brad Haddin who can win match for their side on the given day.
The only thing can ruin the experience of the fans is the rain, which is expected to fall in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28).
Australa Legends opener Shane Watson and Alex Doolan are in the middle. And they have gotten off to a slow start. Stuart Binny and Rajesh Pawar open the bowling for India Legends. IND-L had won the toss earlier ahd opted to bowl.
AUSL 18/0 (2)
Teams :
India Legends (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun
Australia Legends (Playing XI): Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin(w), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee
Toss News from Raipur: India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar has won the toss and has decided to bowl vs the Shane Watson-led Australia Legends.
Playing XI to be out soon.
The player are warming up in Raipur. The rain in afternoon means the toss has been delayed. India and Australia playera are in middle, warming up so we will surely have a game in our hands in some time. Watch this space for more updates.
Squads:
India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Rajesh Pawar, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Gaikwad
Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Cameron White, Stuart Clark, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin
Hello and welcome to live coverage of first semi-final of Road Safety World Series 2022 clash between India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Watson's Australia Legends. Toss will take place at 7 pm IST, match to start at 7.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned for more updates.
