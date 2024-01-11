IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Afghanistan Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India begin the three-match T20I series vs Afghanistan today in Mohali. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were named in the squad as this series will see their return to the shortest format of the game. But Kohli will not take part in the 1t T20I. Kohli, marking his comeback to the T20I format after the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, will be absent from the initial match of the three-game series against Afghanistan. The series is set to commence on January 11 in Mohali, followed by matches on January 14 in Indore and January 17 in Bengaluru.

During the pre-match press conference, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed Kohli's absence in the opener due to personal reasons. Dravid also announced that Yashasvi Jaiswal would partner with captain Rohit Sharma as the opening pair. Rohit, making a return to the squad, will lead the team in the first match.

Dravid assured that Kohli would participate in the last two matches of the T20I series. He emphasized that the success of players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be a significant factor in selecting the squad for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Addressing the omission of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the T20I series against Afghanistan, Dravid explained that Kishan had requested a break due to mental fatigue during the South Africa tour, a request that the team management accepted. Dravid acknowledged that Kishan has not made himself available for selection since then and will return to domestic cricket when ready.

When will India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match match be played?

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played on January 11 (Thursday) 2024.

Where will India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match be played?

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

At what time will India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match start?

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Jiocinema.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match live telecast in India?

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 in India.