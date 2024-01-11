Fact Check: Did Rahul Dravid Drop Ishan Kishan From T20I Squad Vs Afghanistan Due To Disciplinary Issues?

Ishan Kishan left the tour of South Africa midway. It was told that he needed a break due to mental fatigue as he has been on the road with the national team from much before the Cricket World Cup 2023. It has been reported that the wicketkeeper and batter repeatedly requested BCCI for a break since the end of the World Cup. However, he was denied it every time before eventually the board allowed him to go on a break ahead of the Test series.

As per a report in Indian Express, Kishan had asked for a break because he wanted to spend some time with his family. However, he reportedly went to Dubai to party. BCCI sources reveal that the board is not happy with this indisciplined behaviour. "He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying,” a source in the know revealed to the paper.

People who know Ishan closely said that it does not matter what the cricketer does during the break. If he wants to spend time with family or party, it is his call. Some reports are also saying that Kishan has been dropped from the T20I squad vs Afghanistan and not rested. Kishan has always been a part of the T20I scheme of things for India and his absence raised eye brows. It is also being reported that Kishan may not feature in the Test squad vs England in the series that starts late in January.

India head coach Rahul Dravid had rubbished all such claims that BCCI is unhappy with Kishan and that he has been dropped because of disciplinary issues. Dravid clearly stated that Kishan's absence is to do with him being unavailable for the series. "He has made himself unavailable for selection. I am sure when he is available (for selection), he will play domestic cricket (and come back). So that was the case," said Dravid.

Dravid also cleared the air on absence of Shreyas Iyer from the Indian T20 team, saying that India batter has unfortunately missed out on the selection as there are many others whp are also vying for the spot.

Social media is filled with rumours of team management and selectors including Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar is not happy with Kishan and Iyer's behaviour and approach towards cricket. But this does not seem to be the case. Iyer has already made himself available for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy as the batter want to prepare himself for the challenge in the England series. Kishan, as Dravid said, is still in India's T20 scheme of things.