IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 'MS Dhoni Rates Me...', Shivam Dube Credits CSK Captain For Improvement In His Game

Shivam Dube is finally living up to the reputation of all-rounder as he displayed a good show with both bat and ball in the 1st T20I vs Afghanistan at Mohali. Dube picked one wicket from 2 overs and smashed an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls to take India to a brilliant win. Dube's brilliance with the bat is heartening news for India as they are looking to prepare a good all-rounder. Dube came in to bat at number 4 for India with the team is a difficult position of 28 for 2 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill back to the hut.

Chasing 159 runs to win, Dube and Tilak Varma stitched a 44-run stand for the third wicket to steady the ship. Tilak went back after scoring a 22-ball 26 and then Dube and Jitesh Sharma made quick runs. While Jitesh made 31 off 20 balls, Dube and Rinku Singh (16 off 9 balls) finished the match for India.

Dube hit 2 towering sixes and five fours as well. He looked in complete control against the Afghanistan bowlers.

Not to forget, his game has significantly improved since he joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2022. He has played 2 seasons for Chennai under MS Dhoni and has done really well since then in IPL, domestic cricket and now in international cricket. Dube credited his good show to Dhoni, saying his tips have come in handy while batting.

"I keep talking to Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). He is such a big player and a legend. I keep learning from him. I observe him. He keeps telling me how to bat in different situations. He has given me a couple of tips (that has worked). He has rated me many times as a very good player. If he's rating me as a good player, then I will definitely play well. My confidence was very high," Dube said in the post-match show on Jio Cinema.

India are on look out for a bowling all-rounder for a long time. With Hardik Pandya falling prey to injuries every now and then, it is important have pace bowling all rounders like Dube in the mix. Dube said that he has been asked by Rohit to continue to bowl 2 to 3 overs every match. If Dube can become a decent bowler then with his explosive batting skills, he will become a huge asset for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024.