IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Weather Update From Thiruvananthapuram: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram has been witness to low-scoring encounters in the past, with an average score of 114 in the three T20Is played at the venue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The thrilling opener of the India vs Australia T20I series saw India clinch victory by two wickets in Visakhapatnam. As the caravan moves to Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I, all eyes are on the weather forecast, with speculations of rain in the air. The southern part of the country typically enjoys pleasant weather during this time of the year. However, concerns have risen about rain in Kerala's capital city, particularly around the Greenfield International Stadium, where the second T20I is scheduled. According to AccuWeather, the morning is expected to be pleasant and mostly sunny, with a passing shower forecasted for the afternoon. While precipitation may persist for about half an hour, it is unlikely to impact the evening match scheduled to commence at 7 pm IST. Despite recent rains, match day is anticipated to have clear skies, with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Analysis

The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram has been witness to low-scoring encounters in the past, with an average score of 114 in the three T20Is played at the venue. Teams chasing have had a 2-1 advantage over those setting a target. Known for its sluggish track, the pitch tends to favor bowlers, especially spinners, making it challenging for batsmen to score freely. While historical data suggests low scores, the clash between India and Australia is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Rain Concerns for the Second T20I

With India leading 1-0 in the series, the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram is eagerly awaited. However, recent heavy showers in the coastal city have raised concerns about possible rain interruptions.
According to Accuweather, showers are expected in the afternoon, but the evening sky is predicted to be relatively clear, offering hope for a full game. The start of the match, however, will depend on the weather conditions and the drainage capacity of the Greenfield Stadium.

Full Squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

