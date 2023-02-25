IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore: How And Where To Buy Tickets Online And Ticket Prices - All You Need To Know

After a long break, India and Australia will meet each other in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 from March 1, Wednesday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. This Test match was supposed to be played a HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. But BCCI had to change the venue due to the ongoing relaying of pitches work at the ground. The change is venue came as blessing in disguise to Indore fans who will have the chance to fill up the seats at the Holkar stadium to witness a marquee contest between Australia and India. Some tickets can still be bought for the five days of the match in Indore.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Tickets price

South Pavilion Tickets:

Lower – Rs 1,476

First Floor – Rs 1,968

Second Floor – Rs 1,722

Third Floor – Rs 1,230

Stand/Gallery Tickets:

East Stand Lower – Rs 315

East Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 738

East Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 677

East Stand Second Floor – Rs 525

West Stand Lower – Rs 420

West Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 861

West Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 800

West Stand Second Floor – Rs 738

Where to book tickets for 3rd Test in Indore online?

The tickets can be purchased on PayTim Insider as well as Book My Show.

How to book tickets for 3rd Test in Indore online

On PayTm app, you need to go to the Events section and click on India vs Australia 3rd Test section. Open that tab and click o Buy Now option. Select the seats as per your choice and confirm it by filling the required fields. Once you complete the transaction, you will get update via sms or email.

On BookMyShow, look for the India vs Australia 3rd Test in events in your city. Choose Book Now option and then pay for the chosen seats

Things to keep in mind while buying tickets for Indore Test

If you are buying season tickets, they will be valid on all 5 days of the match but you cannot enter again on the same ticket on a given day. Not to forget, a spectator can purchase a maximum of four tickets online. Anyone above 3 years of age needs to buy the ticket.