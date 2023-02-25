topStoriesenglish2576889
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA

IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore: How And Where To Buy Tickets Online And Ticket Prices - All You Need To Know

Here are the steps to buy online tickets for third Test between India and Australia which will be played at Holkar stadium in Indore from March 1 to 5

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore: How And Where To Buy Tickets Online And Ticket Prices - All You Need To Know

After a long break, India and Australia will meet each other in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 from March 1, Wednesday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. This Test match was supposed to be played a HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. But BCCI had to change the venue due to the ongoing relaying of pitches work at the ground. The change is venue came as blessing in disguise to Indore fans who will have the chance to fill up the seats at the Holkar stadium to witness a marquee contest between Australia and India. Some tickets can still be bought for the five days of the match in Indore. 

Also Read | IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Good News For Australia As Cameron Green Declared Fit To Play Indore Test

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Tickets price

South Pavilion Tickets:

Lower – Rs 1,476

First Floor – Rs 1,968

Second Floor – Rs 1,722

Third Floor – Rs 1,230

Stand/Gallery Tickets:

East Stand Lower – Rs 315

East Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 738

East Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 677

East Stand Second Floor – Rs 525

West Stand Lower – Rs 420

West Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 861

West Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 800

West Stand Second Floor – Rs 738

Where to book tickets for 3rd Test in Indore online?

The tickets can be purchased on PayTim Insider as well as Book My Show. 

How to book tickets for 3rd Test in Indore online

On PayTm app, you need to go to the Events section and click on India vs Australia 3rd Test section. Open that tab and click o Buy Now option. Select the seats as per your choice and confirm it by filling the required fields. Once you complete the transaction, you will get update via sms or email. 

On BookMyShow, look for the India vs Australia 3rd Test in events in your city. Choose Book Now option and then pay for the chosen seats

Things to keep in mind while buying tickets for Indore Test

If you are buying season tickets, they will be valid on all 5 days of the match but you cannot enter again on the same ticket on a given day. Not to forget, a spectator can purchase a maximum of four tickets online. Anyone above 3 years of age needs to buy the ticket.

Live Tv

India vs AustraliaIND vs AUS 3rd Test In IndoreIndore Test ticketsWhere To Buy Indore Test Tickets OnlineIndore Test Tickets PricesIndore Test Tickets All You Need To Know

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985