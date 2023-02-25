IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore: How And Where To Buy Tickets Online And Ticket Prices - All You Need To Know
Here are the steps to buy online tickets for third Test between India and Australia which will be played at Holkar stadium in Indore from March 1 to 5
After a long break, India and Australia will meet each other in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 from March 1, Wednesday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. This Test match was supposed to be played a HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. But BCCI had to change the venue due to the ongoing relaying of pitches work at the ground. The change is venue came as blessing in disguise to Indore fans who will have the chance to fill up the seats at the Holkar stadium to witness a marquee contest between Australia and India. Some tickets can still be bought for the five days of the match in Indore.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Tickets price
South Pavilion Tickets:
Lower – Rs 1,476
First Floor – Rs 1,968
Second Floor – Rs 1,722
Third Floor – Rs 1,230
Stand/Gallery Tickets:
East Stand Lower – Rs 315
East Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 738
East Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 677
East Stand Second Floor – Rs 525
West Stand Lower – Rs 420
West Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 861
West Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 800
West Stand Second Floor – Rs 738
Where to book tickets for 3rd Test in Indore online?
The tickets can be purchased on PayTim Insider as well as Book My Show.
How to book tickets for 3rd Test in Indore online
On PayTm app, you need to go to the Events section and click on India vs Australia 3rd Test section. Open that tab and click o Buy Now option. Select the seats as per your choice and confirm it by filling the required fields. Once you complete the transaction, you will get update via sms or email.
On BookMyShow, look for the India vs Australia 3rd Test in events in your city. Choose Book Now option and then pay for the chosen seats
Things to keep in mind while buying tickets for Indore Test
If you are buying season tickets, they will be valid on all 5 days of the match but you cannot enter again on the same ticket on a given day. Not to forget, a spectator can purchase a maximum of four tickets online. Anyone above 3 years of age needs to buy the ticket.
