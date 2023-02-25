IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Good News For Australia As Cameron Green Declared Fit To Play Indore Test

Battered and bruised Australians will have to play out of their skins to match the excellence of the Indians in their home conditions when the third Test starts in Indore on March 1, Wednesday. With players falling injured and their captain Pat Cummins returning home due to a health emergency in family, things have only gone bad to worse for them on this tour. The visitors trail 0-2 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and need a magic wand to turn things around to ensure that they at least draw the series. In that regard, a good news has arrived in form of Cameron Green's full fitness.

The all-rounder was sidelined due to a finger injury that he had been healing for months now. He was seen hitting the nets and having a long session with the bat in hand.

"It was just a few instances in the nets where I'd maybe go for a sweep and just jar the end of my bat. We just thought we'd sacrifice a game and with the year ahead we've got, it was probably the right call. It's been really sweet the last two weeks, I've got a lot of confidence in it," Green was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

"That's just the nature of cricket and injuries. You can never really rush these things... I'm happy with the process I've gone through," added Green.

With Cummins having flown back, Green's recovery would be welcomed by the visiting Australia as his comeback means they can bring some balance to the playing 11. Green is not just a solid middle order batter but can also bowl medium pace and would definitely feature in the team for the third Test.

Steve Smith, who will be captaining the team in absence of Cummins, would look to use him in best way possible in Indore.