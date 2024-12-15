IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant Achieves Massive Test Milestone In Brisbane, Joins MS Dhoni In THIS Elite List

Rishabh Pant achieved a massive milestone on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, December 15. After taking the catch of Usman Khawaja off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, Pant completed 150 dismissals in Test cricket and joined former India skipper MS Dhoni in an elite list.

With this, the 27-year-old Pant has become only the third Indian wicketkeeper to complete 150 dismissals in Test cricket after MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani. Pant, who has played 41 Test matches so far, now has 135 catches as a wicketkeeper and 15 stumpings.

Dhoni leads the list at the moment as he has a total of 294 dismissals, with 256 catches and 38 stumpings.

Notably, Dhoni leads the list of most dismissals for an Indian wicketkeeper, with 294 dismissals in the longest format, with 256 were catches and 38 stumpings. Syed Kirmani is second on the list with 198 dismissals (160 catches and 38 stumpings).

Pant, who is in the third spot at the moment, will be aiming to overhaul Kirmani's record soon.

Good First Session On Day 2 For India

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney while Nitish Reddy got Marnus Labuschagne as India reduced Australia to 104 for 3 at lunch on the second day of the third Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Bumrah removed Usman Khawaja (21), caught by Rishabh Pant, while Nathan McSweeney (9) was caught by Virat Kohli in the second slip.

Labuschagne (12) and Steve Smith had a 37-run stand before all-rounder Reddy had the former go for a drive only to land into Kohli's hands in second slip. Smith had Travis Head for company going into lunch.

Despite the pressure exerted by Indian pacers, Australia were able to muster 76 runs in the morning session. With the majority of day one lost due to rain, play started half an hour earlier than scheduled time.