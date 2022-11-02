topStoriesenglish
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh's EPIC last over to hand India a superb COMEBACK win over Bangladesh in IND vs BAN contest

IND vs BAN: How Arshdeep Singh pulled things back for India with twin wickets in his first over after rain-break and then by defending 20 off the last over

Arshdeep Singh showed why selectors picked him in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad when he defended 20 off the last over with nerves of steel against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash of Group 2. The over started with just 1 run by Taskin Ahmed. However, the second ball was connected well by Nurul Hasan who dispatched it for a maximum over deep mid-wicket boundary to bring it down to 13 required off 4. But from there, Arshdeep showed his nerves of steel. He bowled the perfect yorker to bowl a dot which was followed by a 2 runs.

The pentultimate ball went for a boundary but it as not due to Arshdeep's fault. He had continued to bowl the yorker length. He finished the over with another yorker that saw Hasan score just 1 run as India won by 5 runs in this rain-curtailed match. 

Not to forget, after the rain break, Arshdeep returned to bowl a brilliant over, picking two wickets again. Of late, he has developed a habit of bowling overs where he strikes twice.  

