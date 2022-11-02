Watch: KL Rahul's direct hit to runout Litton Das, Twitter can't keep calm - Check Reactions

India's opening batsman KL Rahul, who scored a brilliant fifty in the first inning of the Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, changed the game on its head with his acrobatic effort on the field. He removed Bangladesh opening batsman Litton Das with a direct hit from cow-corner. Das was coming out all guns blazing and snatching the advantage of making 184/6 from India through a breathtaking 60 not out off 27 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 226.9. Rahul could only see one wicket but still, he managed to hit the wicket and helped India bounce back into the game.

Earlier, after rain stopped play the match has now become a truncated affair. Bangladesh's target has been revised from 185 in 20 overs to 151 in 16 overs. They now need 85 further runs in nine overs to win the match, with all wickets in hand. India's bowling attack, who took a thrashing in the power-play, will need to do something special to avoid losing the match.

As earlier predicted by the Australian Government's Bureau of Meteorology, evening showers were to cause some disruption in the match. At the time of interruption, Bangladesh were 66/0 in seven overs, with Litton Das coming out all guns blazing and snatching the advantage of making 184/6 from India through a breathtaking 59 not out off 26 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 226.9.

His efforts meant Bangladesh are well ahead of the DLS par score of 49, ahead by 17 runs. Das is also just the third batter to score a half-century inside power-play in Men's T20 World Cups, after Netherlands' Stephan Myburgh (against Ireland in Sylhet 2014) and India's KL Rahul (against Scotland in Dubai 2021).

His opening partner, Najmul Hossain Shanto was at seven off 16 deliveries and unarguably had the best seat in the house to enjoy a spectacular display of batting from Das, who mixed proactive footwork with orthodox shots and scoop to stun India's bowling attack.