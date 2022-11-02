IND vs BAN LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh shines as India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to bounce back from their disappointing five-wicket defeat to South Africa at Perth in their last game, when they take on Asian rivals Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). Team India were on top of Group 2 table after wins over arch-rivals Pakistan and minnows Netherlands but slipped to second spot after the loss to South Africa. Their last two group games against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe become must-win contests now if they hope to qualify for the semifinals next week.

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, the top-order failed to fire with Rohit Sharma and Co. failing on the pacy Perth track. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into the contest on the back of a thrilling win over Zimbabwe, where they managed to win by three runs thanks, in spite of a no-ball controversy on the final ball.

This is the first time that the two sides are facing off since the thrilling 2016 T20 World Cup encounter, which MS Dhoni-led Team India managed to win by 1 run. In past 11 T20 international matches, India have managed to win 10 times while Bangladesh have won just once. The match could also be a landmark occasion for former India captain Virat Kohli, who needs just 16 runs to surpass former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup matches.

