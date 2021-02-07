IND vs ENG 1st Test: Disappointed R Ashwin covers face with hands after Rishabh Pant misses easy stumping; watch video

Rishabh Pant has often faced heavy backlash for his poor show behind the stumps and on Day 3 of the ongoing Test between India and England in Chennai, the 23-year-old experienced a similar moment. The incident took place in the first hour of day's play, when Pant missed an easy opportunity to stump Jack Leach, leaving R Ashwin dejected.

Jack, who finished the England first innings unbeaten on 14, tried charging down the track against the leggie, but the extra bounce along with some spin made sure that the batsman didn't connect the ball. However, not only the batsman but Pant also failed to get hold of the ball, thus allowing Leach escape an easy chance of stumping.

Earlier in in the 151st over of England's first innings, Pant also had a 'brain fade' moment as he was left clueless about the direction of the ball after it took the top edge of Ollie Pope's bat.

Pant, who played a match-winning knock in the final Border-Gavaskar Test, is currently batting on 54 as India reached 154/4 at tea and are still trailing by 424 runs. He is joined by Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end and the right-handed batsman is playing on 53 from 111 deliveries.

Riding on Joe Root's incredible double century, England piled a gigantic 578 runs in their first innings.