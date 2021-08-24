IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Virat Kohli WARNS England, says, ‘Siraj will always be in your face’

India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday (August 24) said that pacer Mohammed Siraj will always be an 'in your face' kind of bowler and he will never bog down from any sort of challenge. Siraj had taken eight wickets in the second Test against England at Lord's, and earned praise from all quarters.

The first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Both sides will now lock horns in the third Test, beginning Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.

"No, I was not surprised (with the intensity of Siraj) at all because I have seen him from close quarters. He is a guy who has always had the skill, he is a very skillful bowler. You need the confidence to back that skill, that the Australia series provided him with that boost and confidence. He is walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage and the belief in his game has been elevated to another level, hence you see results of what he is doing," said Virat while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"The skill was always there, the confidence and execution are different now. I am really happy to see him coming into his own, he is going to be this kind of bowler, who is in your face and who is looking to get guys out and who is not scared, he is not going to take a backward step," he added.

All SET Who else is excited for the 3rd Test at Headingley #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/D0ih5s6Toj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

India and England provided an intense spectacle on day five of the second Test as players from both sides engaged in verbals and in the end, it was Kohli's team that emerged triumphant in an engaging match. After the win in the third Test, India opening batsman KL Rahul said that if the opposition chooses to engage in verbals with his side, then they very well know how to give it back.