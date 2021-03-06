हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Axar-Ashwin pack visitors to help India win fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs

Washington Sundar, who completed his third half-century in the traditional format of the game, but fell shy of four runs from notching his maiden ton in Tests as India lost the remaining three batsmen in the span of four wickets. 

IND vs ENG: Axar-Ashwin pack visitors to help India win fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs
India secured a 3-1 win in the four-match Test series against England. (Twitter/BCCI)

It was yet another scintillating effort by R Ashwin and Axar Patel as the duo packed England for 135 to help India win the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With the win, India also clinched the four-match series 3-1 and will now take on New Zealand in the finals of World Test Championship at Lords in June. 

Both Axar and Ashwin finished the match with respective five-wicket hauls. 

Earlier in the day, Washington Sundar kicked-off the proceedings along with Axar from the overnight score of 294/7. The pair added 106 runs for the 8th wicket, helping the hosts gain a formidable position in the contest. 

Washington, who completed his third half-century in the traditional format of the game, but fell shy of four runs from notching his maiden ton in Tests as India lost the remaining three batsmen in the span of four wickets.  

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

India Women vs South Africa Women preview: World Cup preparation finally gets underway

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Dinesh Trivedi makes big allegation on TMC after joining BJP