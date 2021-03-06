IND vs ENG: Axar-Ashwin pack visitors to help India win fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs

It was yet another scintillating effort by R Ashwin and Axar Patel as the duo packed England for 135 to help India win the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With the win, India also clinched the four-match series 3-1 and will now take on New Zealand in the finals of World Test Championship at Lords in June.

Both Axar and Ashwin finished the match with respective five-wicket hauls.

Earlier in the day, Washington Sundar kicked-off the proceedings along with Axar from the overnight score of 294/7. The pair added 106 runs for the 8th wicket, helping the hosts gain a formidable position in the contest.

Washington, who completed his third half-century in the traditional format of the game, but fell shy of four runs from notching his maiden ton in Tests as India lost the remaining three batsmen in the span of four wickets.