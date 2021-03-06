'There will be more centuries': Cricket fraternity react after Washington Sundar left stranded on 96

Washington Sundar played an instrumental part in India's first innings in the ongoing Test against England in Ahmedabad as the hosts piled 365/10 and took a solid lead of 160 runs. The all-rounder, who came to the middle when India were reeling at 146/6, added a crucial 113-run partnership with Rishabh Pant on Thursday.

Kicking-off the proceedings on Day 3, Sundar maintained a similar approach, however, the all-rounder fell shy of four runs from completing his maiden ton in the longest format of the game, as India lost three wickets in the span of five deliveries.

It all started with his set partner Axar Patel getting run-out on 43. The pair were going strong and had added 106 runs for the 8th wicket, before England captain Joe Root combined with Jonny Bairstow to provide the tourists with the much-needed breakthrough.

After his dismissal, both Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj failed to resist the pace of Ben Stokes as the premier all-rounder wrapped the two batsmen within the next four deliveries as Sundar remained stranded at the other end on 96.

Many took to social media to laud Sundar's effort, who has been in clinical form since his inclusion in India's Test squad in Australia. Here are a few reactions:

Oh @Sundarwashi5, wasn't to be but very well played. There will be more centuries. It was batting of the highest class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2021

Feel really bad for @Sundarwashi5 But he must feel really proud the way he batted and contributed to the Team when required. I am sure he will definitely get more opportunities to score s #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HKYroRNwlI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021

Stranded on , but what an incredible innings by Washi to put Team on top! Well played, Champ#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6eO4EkuLGd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 6, 2021

Stylist and sundar @Sundarwashi5 well played budd — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 6, 2021

No Ton for Washington....but was by no means any less. Cricket’s obsession with numbers/milestones must not take anything away from this stellar effort. His batting is commanding a place in the side...now, to pick a few more wickets. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2021

Meanwhile, England have started their second innings with openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley out in the middle. The pair added 6 runs as the first session of the day came to an end.