हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

'There will be more centuries': Cricket fraternity react after Washington Sundar left stranded on 96

Washington Sundar played an instrumental part in India's first innings in the ongoing Test against England in Ahmedabad as the hosts piled 365/10 and took a solid lead of 160 runs. The all-rounder, who came to the middle when India were reeling at 146/6, added a crucial 113-run partnership with Rishabh Pant on Thursday. 

&#039;There will be more centuries&#039;: Cricket fraternity react after Washington Sundar left stranded on 96
Washington Sundar completed third Test 50 in the ongoing clash against England. (Twitter/BCCI)

Washington Sundar played an instrumental part in India's first innings in the ongoing Test against England in Ahmedabad as the hosts piled 365/10 and took a solid lead of 160 runs. The all-rounder, who came to the middle when India were reeling at 146/6, added a crucial 113-run partnership with Rishabh Pant on Thursday. 

Kicking-off the proceedings on Day 3, Sundar maintained a similar approach, however, the all-rounder fell shy of four runs from completing his maiden ton in the longest format of the game, as India lost three wickets in the span of five deliveries. 

It all started with his set partner Axar Patel getting run-out on 43. The pair were going strong and had added 106 runs for the 8th wicket, before England captain Joe Root combined with Jonny Bairstow to provide the tourists with the much-needed breakthrough. 

After his dismissal, both Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj failed to resist the pace of Ben Stokes as the premier all-rounder wrapped the two batsmen within the next four deliveries as Sundar remained stranded at the other end on 96. 

Many took to social media to laud Sundar's effort, who has been in clinical form since his inclusion in India's Test squad in Australia. Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, England have started their second innings with openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley out in the middle. The pair added 6 runs as the first session of the day came to an end.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandWashington Sundar
Next
Story

India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Ashwin inflicts double blow on visitors

Must Watch

PT7M24S

Prime Minister Modi's address at Combined Commander's Conference