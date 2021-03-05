हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli’s side completely ‘out-skilled’ visitors, admits Michael Vaughan

On Thursday (March 4) -- the Day One of the fourth Test, even Vaughan couldn’t blame the track at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for England's woeful show with the bat. 

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli's side completely 'out-skilled' visitors, admits Michael Vaughan
England's Ollie Pope (left) walks away after being dismissed by R Ashwin (right) on Day One of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has been a more than vocal critic of pitches dished out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the four Test series between India and England. However, on Thursday (March 4) -- the Day One of the fourth Test, even Vaughan couldn’t blame the track at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the visitors’ woeful show with the bat. 

Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web over visitors as England was bundled out for 205 in the first innings. Vaughan praised the hosts and slammed a very ‘average’ batting by England in the first innings on day one of the final Test. 

“India today with the ball showed why they are so good in these conditions... Pitch did very little for 60 overs and they completely out-skilled & out-thought England ... !! High class ... England with the Bat were very very average,” Vaughan tweeted.

In reply to England’s 205, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara showed great application as India ended the opening day of the fourth and final Test in the driver’s seat despite losing opener Shubman Gill in the third session. 

After a disappointing show with the bat, England got off to a flying start with the ball as James Anderson struck with the third ball of the innings. The pace spearhead trapped Gill (0) in front of the stumps as India lost a wicket with no run on the board. 

But Rohit and Pujara ensured that was the end of the visitors’ joy on the day as they played out the remaining 11.3 overs without losing any wicket. 

(with ANI inputs)

