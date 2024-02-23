IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs England 4th Test In Ranchi, 930AM IST, February 23
India Vs England Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs ENG 4th Test Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of India Vs England, India Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Today, another exciting game of cricket starts in Ranchi as fourth Test between India and England is going to take place in the hometown of cricketing legend MS Dhoni. With the series standing at 2-1 in favor of India, the stage is primed for an intense battle as England strives to level the series. The third Test in Rajkot saw India dominate, clinching victory by a staggering 434-run margin. Indian youngsters stepped in in that match with Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing back-t-back double hundreds as Sarfaraz Khan hit fifties in both the innings on his debut. Not to forget, the brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as well and how good was Ravindra Jadeja with both bat and ball.
Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test Free Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs England Ranchi Test Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?
In a pre-match announcement, England disclosed their playing 11, with Ollie Robinson stepping in for Mark Wood in the pace department, and Shoaib Bashir replacing Rehan Ahmed. India, on the other hand, is yet to unveil its lineup at the toss. However, it's evident that KL Rahul's absence persists due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah is rested for at least one Test. Either Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep is expected to fill Bumrah's spot, while Rajat Patidar retains his position in Rahul's absence.
Getting Ranchi Ready _ _#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/UiZnrbdWBc— BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2024
Unless conditions heavily favor spin, the rest of India's lineup is likely to remain unchanged. Despite having three quality spinners in R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav, and the potential inclusion of Axar Patel, maximizing overs from the fourth-choice spinner could prove challenging. The strategies adopted by both teams promise to add intrigue to the contest.
Ben Stokes, England captain, had a look at the Ranchi surface and said that he had no clue what the nature of the track was as he had not seen anything like that in his life. As far as Dream11 prediction is concerned, pick your team only by looking at the players available and the injury list. As far as England are concerned, Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed have been replaced by Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir. There are no injury concerns in the England camp.
As written earlier, no Rahul for India and Bumrah. Choose Indian players only after the toss as their playing 11 will be announced then only. Check England's playing 11 below, which they announced yesterday.
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Playing 11s
INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.
ENGLAND PLAYING XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.
IND VS END 4TH TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
Dhruv Jurel, Ben Foakes
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan
ALL-ROUNDERS
R Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
James Anderson, Tom Hartley, Kuldeep Yadav
India vs England 4th Test: Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson
Live Tv