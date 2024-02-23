IND vs ENG 4th Test Free Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs England Ranchi Test Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India take on England in the fourth Test of the five-match series starting today in Ranchi. The match will take place in MS Dhoni's hometown and is likely to be a highly-contested affair. England are 1-2 behind in the series and will be looking to stage a strong comeback to keep the series alive. India had thrashed them by a huge margin of 434 runs in the third Test that was played at Rajkot.

England announced their playing 11, a day before the game as they brought in pace Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed was replaced by Shoaib Bashir. India will reveal their playing 11 at the toss today. But it is quite clear what team India go in with.

KL Rahul is injured and does not make the cut yet again while Jasprit Bumrah has been given the rest of one Test at least. Either Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep will replace Bumrah in the playing 11 as the seamer while Rajat Patidar gets to keep his place in the absence of Rahul.

The rest of the team is likely to remain the same until unless there is a lot of spin on offer. But India already have three quality spinners available in the form of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and even if Axar Patel plays the 4th Test, it will be hard to get more overs out of him as the fourth-choice spinner. It will be fascinating to see how these two sides go into the contest.

India (IND) vs England (ENG) 4th Test Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test? Read below:

When will India Vs England 4th Test match match be played?

India Vs England 4th Test match will be played from February 23 (Friday) to February 23, 2024.

Where will India Vs England 4th Test match be played?

India Vs England 4th Test match will take place at JSCA International Cricket Stadium, Ranchi.

At what time will India Vs England 4th Test match start?

India Vs England 4th Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch India Vs England 4th Test match live streaming in India?

India Vs England 4th Test match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch India Vs England 4th Test match live telecast in India?

India Vs England 4th Test match live telecast will be on Sports 18 Network in India.