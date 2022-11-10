Hardik Pandya has a personal chef who travels with him everywhere; moong dal khichdi and other DIET secrets revealed

Team India all-rounder set the stadium on fire with a blazing fifty in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). He smashed 63 off 33 balls that included 4 fours and 5 sixes respectively. The knock ensured India reached a fighting total on the board in the game against England. India finished with 168/5 at the end of 20 overs. Had Hardik not played that blinder of an innings, India migh have fell short by 20 runs which could prove crucial in the end.

Hardik is having a good World Cup and remains one of the fittest cricketers in the world. But he has had his troubles with back in the past, due to which he has missed a lot of cricket. Since coming back from injury this year in IPL, Hardik has been able to remain injury free and one of the biggest reasons behind his extreme fitness levels is a persona chef he has hired. His chef is Aarav Nangia, who travels with Hardik everywhere he goes. It costs him a lot but Hardik has made up his mind to give fitness his priority wherever he goes.

"For me it was important as a professional athlete to tick all boxes available in life and to make sure my body gives everything to this sport and never compromises on anything. It was important for me to tick boxes from fitness to travel to having the right chef and having the right sleep. I hired a chef who will make sure that till I play the sport, he will look after my meals," Pandya was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

Chef Nangia says that Hardik eats 3000 calories on non-match days and 4000 calories on match days because he needs energy on that day. Hardik loves the vegetarian good including moong dal ki khichdi with some ghee on top.