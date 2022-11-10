Hardik Pandya was in fine rhythm in India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final on Thursday (November 10) as he guided the Men in Blue to a challenging total of 168 alongside Virat Kohli. Momentum was England throughout the India batting innings but Hardik Pandya demolished the pace attack of England later in the innings as he smacked 63 runs off just 33 balls with 4 boundaries and 5 maximums. Notably, Hardik started off slow and at one was on 13 runs off 15 balls but he shifted the gears to get India a very good total of 168.

Virat Kohli also scored another much-needed half century for India off 40 balls. The opening pair of KL Rahul 5 (5) and Rohit Sharma 27 (28) handed India a shaky start but Kohli and Pandya were right on the money for their team in the second semifinal of the World Cup. (Virat Kohli become 1st BATTER to achieve THIS huge feat in T20I)

Hardik Pandya beating england bowlers in last overs #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/rz0BQMRoEF — Ujjwal (@Ujjwaljha21) November 10, 2022

#INDvsENG



*Hardik Pandya playing shots in every part of ground against sam Curran* pic.twitter.com/CU7KIG6W5J — Pintu (@Pintuu0) November 10, 2022

29 balls fifty for Hardik Pandya. He scored 53* runs from 29 balls including 3 Fours and 4 Sixes against England in T20 World Cup semifinal. What an innings in big match. He is big match player. pic.twitter.com/gm4BGioUaq — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 10, 2022

Damnn that was a ridiculous shot, Hardik Pandya!! Finished Chris Jordan with one shot.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/H7QYTKdogP — UrMiL07 (@urmilpatel30) November 10, 2022

Watching Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli partnership was a big relief with the Britania Maska Chaska. pic.twitter.com/NxDBsqcD23 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022

@hardikpandya7 rocking on the big stage when India need him the most! pic.twitter.com/Kco31uCLRx November 10, 2022

Fifty by Hardik Pandya in just 29 balls - what a show it has been by Hardik, he's been unstoppable in the final overs. pic.twitter.com/bXgb7w3SHS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday. India made a strong in the prestigious tournament with their performance in the Super 12 stage, winning four out of their five matches and finishing at the top of Group 2. A defeat to South Africa was the only blip in an otherwise consistent group-stage showing.

Speaking at the time of the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler said, " We're gonna bowl first. There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions at different, we will have to adapt. We have two changes - Malan and Wood are out with injuries - Salt and Jordan come in. Looks like a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game."Speaking at the time of toss,

India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have batted first anyway. We`ve played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game will the end. We`ve played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It (injury) was a scare but I`m fine now. The kind of talent we have, it was a tough one (to pick the XI). Same team for us."

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. (With ANI inputs)