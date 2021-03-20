IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli breaks plethora of records as India pile 224/2 in final T20I

Leading his side from the front, India skipper Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 80 from 52 balls, helping the hosts pile a gigantic 224/2 in the fifth and final match of the T20I series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who usually comes at the number three position, on Saturday kicked-off the proceedings on Saturday along with Rohit Sharma.

However, the move didn't backfire as the duo stitched a 94-run stand for the opening wicket in nine overs, before Rohit was removed by Ben Stokes on 64 from 34 deliveries.

KING KOHLI @imVkohli decided to open the innings today and he responds with a fabulous 50 off just 36 balls. Played skip! https://t.co/esxKh1iZRh #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/YMFLyXkz2X — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021

During the course of his innings, Kohli went on to break a plethora of records as the Indian skipper went to accumulate the most number of runs by a cricketer in a bilateral T20I series. Kohli now has 231 runs from five innings and is followed by KL Rahul, who was left out from the playing XI on Saturday. The Karnataka batsman stands second in the list with 223 runs in the same number of innings. New Zealand's Colin Munro also has 223 runs, which he amassed in just three innings.

Kohli also went on to slam his 28th half-century in the shorter format of the game, making him the captain with most number of fifties in T20Is. The right-handed batsman leads the chart with twelve half-centuries and is followed by Kane Williamson, who has eleven fifties.

Kohli also became the captain with most number of runs in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper now has 1464 runs under his kitty as a skipper and is followed by Australia's Aaron Finch, who has 1462 runs. Kane Williamson with 1383 runs and Eoin Morgan with 1321 runs stand third and fourth in the list respectively.

Meanwhile, this was also Kohli's highest individual score as an opener. His previous best was 70, which came against New Zealand at Chennai in 2012.

Kohli's innings also helped India post their highest team total against England in T20Is.