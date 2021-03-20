हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead India's charge in series decider, Virender Sehwag says 'what a deadly combination'

Virat Kohli has earlier opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League franchise he plays for on several occasion. In fact this was the eighth time, the Indian skipper came out to bat in the opening position.   

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead India&#039;s charge in series decider, Virender Sehwag says &#039;what a deadly combination&#039;
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead India's charge in series decider (BCCI)

India skipper Virat Kohli left everyone surprised at the toss during the fifth and final T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian skipper, who is usually seen batting at the number three position, opened the innings on Saturday along with regular opener Rohit Sharma. 

Kohli has earlier opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League franchise he plays for on several occasion. In fact this was the eighth time, Kohli started off in the opening position. 

Batting at a strike-rate of 146.67, Kohli has so far fetched 198 runs in seven matches as an opener, which also include a fifty. Kohli had also made his international debut in the 50-over format as an opener against Sri Lanka in 2008.  

The pair provided the hosts with a solid start, adding 70 runs in seven overs and are knocking the ball with the middle of the blade. Kohli is playing at 18 (16 balls), while Rohit is batting at 44 (26).  

Meanwhile, after a series of failures, KL Rahul was left from India's playing XI for the final T20I. The star opener was replaced by T Natarajan as India included a sixth bowling option in their line-up. 

"Wanted to bring in good balance with bat and ball. I will be moving up the order and SuryaKumar is that X factor player in our team and we want to give him as many games as possible. KL Rahul misses out and Natarajan comes in for him," Kohli said after the toss.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

India vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: Hardik joins Kohli in middle, India aim 200-plus

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Home Ministry handed over investigation of Mansukh Hiren Murder case to NIA: Sources