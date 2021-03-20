IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead India's charge in series decider, Virender Sehwag says 'what a deadly combination'

India skipper Virat Kohli left everyone surprised at the toss during the fifth and final T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian skipper, who is usually seen batting at the number three position, opened the innings on Saturday along with regular opener Rohit Sharma.

Kohli has earlier opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League franchise he plays for on several occasion. In fact this was the eighth time, Kohli started off in the opening position.

Batting at a strike-rate of 146.67, Kohli has so far fetched 198 runs in seven matches as an opener, which also include a fifty. Kohli had also made his international debut in the 50-over format as an opener against Sri Lanka in 2008.

Danger for England ... @imVkohli has 120 balls potentially to impact the game !!! really good move to get him to open ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

Not surprised that India have chosen to play an extra bowler. Five is always a risk. Acknowledgement that the team is confident of Shardul and Washington at 7/8. But all eyes on Rohit and Virat. How's that for an opening combo!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

The pair provided the hosts with a solid start, adding 70 runs in seven overs and are knocking the ball with the middle of the blade. Kohli is playing at 18 (16 balls), while Rohit is batting at 44 (26).

Meanwhile, after a series of failures, KL Rahul was left from India's playing XI for the final T20I. The star opener was replaced by T Natarajan as India included a sixth bowling option in their line-up.

"Wanted to bring in good balance with bat and ball. I will be moving up the order and SuryaKumar is that X factor player in our team and we want to give him as many games as possible. KL Rahul misses out and Natarajan comes in for him," Kohli said after the toss.