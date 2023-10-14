'Khamosi Ka Mahaul': Irfan Pathan Trolls Pakistan Team With One Savage Post On X After India Bowl Them Out For 191

The Indian cricket team displayed a top-class effort with the ball in hand, picking wickets in the middle overs of the Pakistan innings to put brake on the scoring, during the epic clash of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. The Pakistani team went from 155 for 2 to 171 for 7 in quick time. They eventually got bowled out for just 191 in less than 43 overs. All of this credit should go to Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. It was Mohammed Siraj who dismissed Babar Azam for 50 off 58 balls before Kuldeep and Bumrah started bowling in tandem to run through the Pakistani middle order.

Kuldeep got rid of Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed while Bumrah removed a well-settled Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan to break the back of their batting. It was a special performance by the Indian team with the ball in hand. Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj and Hardik and Jadeja finished with two wickets each. It was a fantastic effort from the bowlers on a track that did not have much for the fast bowlers.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who is famous for his posts on social media website X, came up with another savage post, targetting the Pakistani cricket team and their fans. Irfan is known for taking a potshot at the fans from Pakistan, calling them as 'Padosis' which means 'neighbours' in hindi. Irfan and many Pakistan fans has had many altercations on the internet and on Saturday, the same happened again.

Taking a dig at the Pakistanis, Irfan wrote, "Padosiyo mein khamoshi ka mahaaul'. In English, it means that the neighbours have suddenly gone on a mute or have become quiet.

Take a look at Irfan trolling the Pakistan team below:

Padosiyo mein Khamoshi Ka maahol hai_ October 14, 2023

As expected, Irfan's tweet went viral on the app, attracting some hate for the Indian cricketer. The fans from Pakistan abused the Indian bowler who had played a big role in India's successful campaign in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Coming to Pakistan's batting, only Babar slammed a fifty while Rizwan scored just 49. They were the only two standout performers with the bat. The other batters did not really step up and that hurt Pakistan a lot. It will be interesting to see how Pakistani bowlers respond with the ball in hand when India come out to chase the target of 192.