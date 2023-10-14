WATCH: Babar Azam Booed By Indian Crowd During India Vs Pakistan Toss At Narendra Modi Stadium Cricket World Cup 2023

In Match 12 of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan, captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan captain Babar Azam would have done the same had he won the toss. There was something more that happened which has irked the Pakistani fans. Babar was allegedly booed by the Indian fans present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. A cricket fan presen over there posted a video on social media website X (formerly Twitter) in which one can hear the boos for Babar.

In complete contrast, Babar and the rest of the Pakistani team had received a welcome by the fans in Hyderabad. They had enjoyed the warm hospitality in the Telangana city in good ten days they spent over there.

The boos allegedly happened after Ravi Shastri took the name of the Pakistan captain Babar. The video has gone viral on the internet, getting angry reactions from the Pakistani fans.

Take a look at the video of Pakistan captain Babar getting booed below:

Coming to the match, India got off to a good start with the ball in hand, dismissing openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq cheaply. A lot depended upon Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in steadying Pakistan with the bat, at the time of writing of this article.

Pakistan will be aiming for a win, not just because they need to carry the momentum in this tournament but also to register their first win against India in the ODI World Cup. In the last seven matches that India and Pakistan have played against each other in this ICC tournament, the Men In Blue have won on all occasions. It will be interesting to see whether Babar and Co are able to end their losing streak in Ahmedabad or not.

About Babar Azam

Babar Azam is widely recognized for his exceptional batting skills and captaincy. Babar made his debut for the Pakistan national cricket team in 2015 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the best batsmen in the modern era. His elegant strokeplay, impeccable timing, and ability to anchor an innings have drawn comparisons to legends like Virat Kohli and Joe Root. As the captain of the Pakistan team, Babar Azam has displayed strong leadership qualities and is regarded as a key figure in Pakistan's cricketing future.