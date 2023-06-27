IND VS PAK ICC World Cup 2023: How To Book Tickets Of India Vs Pakistan World Cup Game Online?

The global cricketing sphere is abuzz with fervour and anticipation as the highly awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches, poised to grace the cricketing grounds of India after an extensive decade-long hiatus. This time around, India has assumed the sole responsibility of organizing this grand spectacle, elevating the tournament's significance to new heights. Spanning from October 5 to November 19, the World Cup is set to deliver an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess as ten formidable teams vie for the prestigious title.

__ v __



Date and venue for the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 _#CWC23 https://t.co/TZlm0sZBwP — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023

The annals of the ICC Cricket World Cup are adorned with a plethora of indelible moments that have left an indomitable imprint on the hearts of cricket aficionados. From the notorious "underarm" incident during the 1981 clash between Australia and New Zealand, to the era of invincibility showcased by the legendary West Indies team throughout the 1970s and 1980s, and the nerve-wracking 2019 final between England and New Zealand, this tournament has consistently enthralled cricket enthusiasts across the globe. It serves as an unparalleled platform for nations to showcase their cricketing mettle on the grandest stage. Amidst this fervor, securing tickets for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has emerged as the foremost priority for ardent fans.

How To Book Tickets Of IND vs PAK Game Online?

To acquire ICC World Cup tickets, enthusiasts can conveniently make their purchases online through the official ICC Cricket World Cup website or app. Moreover, renowned platforms such as PayTM, PayTM Insider, and BookMyShow app and website will facilitate the sale of tickets, catering to the diverse preferences of cricket devotees. While the majority of tickets will be available for online procurement, a limited number will be reserved for offline purchase.

Team India's Schedule

As we delve into the cricketing extravaganza, let us now turn our attention to the schedule of India's matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. On the enthralling cricketing days of the tournament, India is slated to encounter various formidable opponents. The Indian team is scheduled to face Australia on the 8th of October, Afghanistan on the 11th of October, Pakistan on the 15th of October, Bangladesh on the 19th of October, New Zealand on the 22nd of October, England on the 29th of October, the winner of qualifier 2 on the 2nd of November, South Africa on the 5th of November, and the winner of qualifier 1 on the 11th of November. These high-stakes matches will test the mettle and determination of the Indian squad, propelling them closer to their long-cherished dream of securing ICC titles.

Venues For ICC World Cup 2023

Furthermore, the ICC World Cup 2023 will unfold across various distinguished stadiums, each set to host riveting encounters. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the illustrious Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai, the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi, the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur are the hallowed grounds where cricketing battles will be waged.