Team India ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men's CWC 2023

India play nine matches in the league stage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 that kickstarts on October 5. Rohit Sharma-led Team India play their first match against Pat Cummins' Australia on October 8 at Chennai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India was announced on Tuesday at Mumbai, in an event hosted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament begins with the game between last edition's finalists New Zealand and England at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The world's biggest cricket stadium will also host the final of the tournament on November 19. Team India play their first match vs five-time winners Australia at Chennai on October 8.

Also Read | India To Meet Pakistan On October 15 At Ahmedabad In Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Team India's Match Dates

The Rohit Sharma-led India will then travel to Delhi to play their second match vs Afghanistan on October 11. Team India's third match will be against arch-rivals, rated as the biggest battle of the tournament, at least in the league stage. This marquee match will be played on October 15 at Ahmedabad. Over 1 lakh fans will be present to witness India play Pakistan while crores will be hooked to their TV sets and other digital devices to watch the match LIVE.

Indian team schedule for World Cup 2023:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue
Sunday, 8 October India Australia Chennai
Wednesday, 11 October India Afghanistan Delhi
Sunday, 15 October India Pakistan Ahmedabad
Thursday, 19 October India Bangladesh Pune
Sunday, 22 October India New Zealand Dharamsala
Sunday, 29 October India England Lucknow
Thursday, 2 November India Qualifier 2 Mumbai
Sunday, 5 November India South Africa Kolkata
Saturday, 11 November India Qualifier 1 Bengaluru

India play Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 followed by a game vs Kane Williamson-less New Zealand at Dharamsala on October 22. India play the defending champions England on October 29 at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. Eden Gardens also get to host a league match of Indian men's cricket team, against South Africa on November 5. India play their last league match vs Qualifier in Bengaluru on November 11.

Check out the World Cup schedule below:

 
Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue
Thursday, 5 October England New Zealand Ahmedabad
Friday, 6 October Pakistan Qualifier 1 Hyderabad
Saturday, 7 October Bangladesh Afghanistan Dharamsala
Saturday, 7 October South Africa Qualifier 2 Delhi
Sunday, 8 October India Australia Chennai
Monday, 9 October New Zealand Qualifier 1 Hyderabad
Tueday, 10 October England Bangladesh Dharamsala
Wednesday, 11 October India Afghanistan Delhi
Thursday, 12 October Pakistan Qualifier 2 Hyderabad
Friday, 13 October Australia South Africa Lucknow
Saturday, 14 October England Afghanistan Delhi
Saturday, 14 October New Zealand Bangladesh Chennai
Sunday, 15 October India Pakistan Ahmedabad
Monday, 16 October Australia Qualifier 2 Lucknow
Tueday, 17 October South Africa Qualifier 1 Dharamsala
Wednesday, 18 October New Zealand Afghanistan Chennal
Thursday, 19 October India Bangladesh Pune
Friday, 20 October Australia Pakistan Bengaluru
Saturday, 21 October England South Africa Mumbai
Saturday, 21 October Qualifier 1 Qualifier 2 Lucknow
Sunday, 22 October India New Zealand Dharamsala
Monday, 23 October Pakistan Afghanistan Chennai
Tueday, 24 October South africa Bangladesh Mumbai
Wednesday, 25 October Australia Qualifier 1 Delhi
Thursday, 26 October England Qualifier 2 Bengaluru
Friday, 27 October Pakistan South Africa Chennai
Saturday, 28 October Qualifier Bangladesh Kolkata
Saturday, 28 October Australia New Zealand Dharamsala
Sunday, 29 October India England Lucknow
Monday, 30 October Afghanistan Qualifier 2 Pune
Tueday, 31 October Pakistan Bangladesh Kolkata
Wednesday, 1 November New Zealand South Africa Pune
Thursday, 2 November India Qualifier 2 Mumbai
Friday, 3 November Qualifier 1 Afghanistan Lucknow
Saturday, 4 November England Australia Ahmedabad
Saturday, 4 November New Zealand Pakistan Bengaluru
Sunday, 5 November India South Africa Kolkata
Monday, 6 November Bangladesh Qualifier 2 Delhi
Tueday, 7 November Australia Afghanistan Mumbai
Wednesday, 8 November England Qualifier 1 Pune
Thursday, 9 November New Zealand Qualifier 2 Bengaluru
Friday, 10 November South Africa Afghanistan Ahmedabad
Saturday, 11 November India Qualifier 1 Bengaluru
Sunday, 12 November England Pakistan Kolkata
Sunday, 12 November Australia Bangladesh Pune

