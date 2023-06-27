Team India ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men's CWC 2023

The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India was announced on Tuesday at Mumbai, in an event hosted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament begins with the game between last edition's finalists New Zealand and England at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The world's biggest cricket stadium will also host the final of the tournament on November 19. Team India play their first match vs five-time winners Australia at Chennai on October 8.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will then travel to Delhi to play their second match vs Afghanistan on October 11. Team India's third match will be against arch-rivals, rated as the biggest battle of the tournament, at least in the league stage. This marquee match will be played on October 15 at Ahmedabad. Over 1 lakh fans will be present to witness India play Pakistan while crores will be hooked to their TV sets and other digital devices to watch the match LIVE.

Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/76VFuuvpcK June 27, 2023

Indian team schedule for World Cup 2023:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Sunday, 8 October India Australia Chennai Wednesday, 11 October India Afghanistan Delhi Sunday, 15 October India Pakistan Ahmedabad Thursday, 19 October India Bangladesh Pune Sunday, 22 October India New Zealand Dharamsala Sunday, 29 October India England Lucknow Thursday, 2 November India Qualifier 2 Mumbai Sunday, 5 November India South Africa Kolkata Saturday, 11 November India Qualifier 1 Bengaluru

India play Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 followed by a game vs Kane Williamson-less New Zealand at Dharamsala on October 22. India play the defending champions England on October 29 at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. Eden Gardens also get to host a league match of Indian men's cricket team, against South Africa on November 5. India play their last league match vs Qualifier in Bengaluru on November 11.

