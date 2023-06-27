Team India ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men's CWC 2023
India play nine matches in the league stage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 that kickstarts on October 5. Rohit Sharma-led Team India play their first match against Pat Cummins' Australia on October 8 at Chennai.
Trending Photos
The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India was announced on Tuesday at Mumbai, in an event hosted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament begins with the game between last edition's finalists New Zealand and England at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The world's biggest cricket stadium will also host the final of the tournament on November 19. Team India play their first match vs five-time winners Australia at Chennai on October 8.
Also Read | India To Meet Pakistan On October 15 At Ahmedabad In Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Team India's Match Dates
The Rohit Sharma-led India will then travel to Delhi to play their second match vs Afghanistan on October 11. Team India's third match will be against arch-rivals, rated as the biggest battle of the tournament, at least in the league stage. This marquee match will be played on October 15 at Ahmedabad. Over 1 lakh fans will be present to witness India play Pakistan while crores will be hooked to their TV sets and other digital devices to watch the match LIVE.
Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/76VFuuvpcK— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 27, 2023
Indian team schedule for World Cup 2023:
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Sunday, 8 October
|India
|Australia
|Chennai
|Wednesday, 11 October
|India
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Sunday, 15 October
|India
|Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|Thursday, 19 October
|India
|Bangladesh
|Pune
|Sunday, 22 October
|India
|New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|Sunday, 29 October
|India
|England
|Lucknow
|Thursday, 2 November
|India
|Qualifier 2
|Mumbai
|Sunday, 5 November
|India
|South Africa
|Kolkata
|Saturday, 11 November
|India
|Qualifier 1
|Bengaluru
India play Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 followed by a game vs Kane Williamson-less New Zealand at Dharamsala on October 22. India play the defending champions England on October 29 at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. Eden Gardens also get to host a league match of Indian men's cricket team, against South Africa on November 5. India play their last league match vs Qualifier in Bengaluru on November 11.
Check out the World Cup schedule below:
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Thursday, 5 October
|England
|New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|Friday, 6 October
|Pakistan
|Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|Saturday, 7 October
|Bangladesh
|Afghanistan
|Dharamsala
|Saturday, 7 October
|South Africa
|Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|Sunday, 8 October
|India
|Australia
|Chennai
|Monday, 9 October
|New Zealand
|Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|Tueday, 10 October
|England
|Bangladesh
|Dharamsala
|Wednesday, 11 October
|India
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Thursday, 12 October
|Pakistan
|Qualifier 2
|Hyderabad
|Friday, 13 October
|Australia
|South Africa
|Lucknow
|Saturday, 14 October
|England
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Saturday, 14 October
|New Zealand
|Bangladesh
|Chennai
|Sunday, 15 October
|India
|Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|Monday, 16 October
|Australia
|Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|Tueday, 17 October
|South Africa
|Qualifier 1
|Dharamsala
|Wednesday, 18 October
|New Zealand
|Afghanistan
|Chennal
|Thursday, 19 October
|India
|Bangladesh
|Pune
|Friday, 20 October
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|Saturday, 21 October
|England
|South Africa
|Mumbai
|Saturday, 21 October
|Qualifier 1
|Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|Sunday, 22 October
|India
|New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|Monday, 23 October
|Pakistan
|Afghanistan
|Chennai
|Tueday, 24 October
|South africa
|Bangladesh
|Mumbai
|Wednesday, 25 October
|Australia
|Qualifier 1
|Delhi
|Thursday, 26 October
|England
|Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
|Friday, 27 October
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|Chennai
|Saturday, 28 October
|Qualifier
|Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|Saturday, 28 October
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|Sunday, 29 October
|India
|England
|Lucknow
|Monday, 30 October
|Afghanistan
|Qualifier 2
|Pune
|Tueday, 31 October
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|Wednesday, 1 November
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Pune
|Thursday, 2 November
|India
|Qualifier 2
|Mumbai
|Friday, 3 November
|Qualifier 1
|Afghanistan
|Lucknow
|Saturday, 4 November
|England
|Australia
|Ahmedabad
|Saturday, 4 November
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|Sunday, 5 November
|India
|South Africa
|Kolkata
|Monday, 6 November
|Bangladesh
|Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|Tueday, 7 November
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|Wednesday, 8 November
|England
|Qualifier 1
|Pune
|Thursday, 9 November
|New Zealand
|Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
|Friday, 10 November
|South Africa
|Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|Saturday, 11 November
|India
|Qualifier 1
|Bengaluru
|Sunday, 12 November
|England
|Pakistan
|Kolkata
|Sunday, 12 November
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|Pune
Live Tv