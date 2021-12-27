IND vs SA 1st Test: Rahul Dravid stuns fans with his gesture towards Cheteshwar Pujara after golden duck – WATCH

Team India Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

Pujara tried to negate a Lungi Ngidi delivery but got an inside edge and was caught by the short-leg fielder as he walked back to the pavilion after facing only a ball.

Pujara’s cheap dismissal left fans disappointed, however, India coach Rahul Dravid once again displayed his calm demeanor as he lifted the batter’s spirits in the dressing room.

In a video going viral on social media, Dravid was seen patting Pujara on the back, which brought a smile on the current No. 3 batter.

Here’s the video:

Talking about the match, Virat Kohli's side had dominated Day 1 against the Proteas with the visitors' score reading 272/3 at stumps.

Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs and shared an opening stand of 117 runs with KL Rahul, who scored a century. Skipper Kohli was also looking good at the crease but he gave away his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after playing a 35-run knock.

However, the Day 2 of the ongoing first got abandoned due to persistent rain on Monday.

The start of play was delayed due to continuous rain and day two had to be called off eventually without being a ball bowled.

KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) remained unbeaten at the crease at the end of the Day 1 and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 3.